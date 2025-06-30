Advertisement
Sky Vs Serpent: Meet The 10 Birds Of World That Hunt And Eat Snakes Like Pros

In the wild clash between sky and serpent, some birds have mastered the art of hunting snakes. Sky Vs Serpent introduces their 10 incredible bird species known for their snake-catching skills. From eagles and secretary birds to herons and roadrunners, these 10 feathered predators use speed, precision, and strategy to take down slithering prey with expert ease.

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Secretary Bird

1/10
Secretary Bird

Secretary Bird (Sagittarius serpentarius)

Habitat is in African savannas. They are famous for stomping snakes to death with their long, powerful legs. They are Immune to small amounts of venom. They eat cobras, puff adders, and other venomous snakes. Their stomping kicks can strike in 15 milliseconds and are faster than a snake can strike back.

Crested Serpent Eagle

2/10
Crested Serpent Eagle

Crested Serpent Eagle (Spilornis cheela)

Their habitat is in forests across South and Southeast Asia. Their hunting style is that they specialize in reptile prey, especially snakes, and have sharp talons and a powerful beak for tearing. They are often seen soaring or perched near jungle clearings, looking for movement on the ground.

Short-toed Snake Eagle

3/10
Short-toed Snake Eagle

Short-toed Snake Eagle (Circaetus gallicus)

Their habitat is in southern Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. Their hunting style is that they detect snakes from the air, then dive to grab them. they have feet covered in thick scales to protect from bites and eat the snake head-first to avoid being bitten during digestion.

Brown Snake Eagle

4/10
Brown Snake Eagle

Brown Snake Eagle (Circaetus cinereus)

Their habitat is in Sub-Saharan Africa. Their hunting style is that they prefer large and venomous snakes, like black mambas, and they can kill and eat snakes longer than their own body. Their stomachs neutralize venom and even cobra venom.

Red-tailed Hawk

5/10
Red-tailed Hawk

Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis)

Their habitat is in North America, and their hunting style is that they hunt snakes, rodents, and other small animals, and use their talons to pin down snakes and kill with a bite, and are occasionally seen flying off with snakes still writhing in their grip.

Roadrunner

6/10
Roadrunner

Roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus)

Their habitat is in the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico, and their hunting style is that they hunt on foot, often in pairs, and smash snake heads against rocks to kill them. Fun fact is that they can kill small rattlesnakes despite being only 2 feet long.

Great Horned Owl

7/10
Great Horned Owl

Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus)

Their natural habitat is in the Americas (from Alaska to Argentina), and their hunting style is that they are a silent night hunter that can catch snakes unaware, and they also use strong talons and beak to immobilize and consume. They occasionally prey on venomous snakes, such as cottonmouths.

Laughing Falcon

8/10
Laughing Falcon

Laughing Falcon (Herpetotheres cachinnans)

Their habitat is in Central and South America, and their hunting style is that they are Snake specialist that scans from trees before diving, also known for their loud, laughing call. Its name literally means “snake-eating bird” in parts of Latin America.

Osprey

9/10
Osprey

Osprey (Pandion haliaetus)

Their habitat is Worldwide near water bodies, they mostly eat fish, but can catch water snakes and use their talons with rough pads for a strong grip. They will sometimes accidentally drop wriggling prey mid-flight.

Black Kite

10/10
Black Kite

Black Kite (Milvus migrans)

Their habitat is in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. They are opportunistic feeders; they eat snakes, small mammals, and even garbage. They are agile in flight, can snatch snakes off the ground or out of water. They are known to scavenge, but are still a skilled hunter of small reptiles and snakes.

