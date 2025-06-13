Stay Away From These 7 Unhygienic Street Foods In Monsoon
Cut Fruits from Roadside Vendors
These fruits are often left uncovered, making them a breeding ground for flies and bacteria. The humid environment accelerates spoilage. Potential health issues like Typhoid, diarrhea, and stomach infections can happen.
Golgappa / Pani Puri / Puchka
The flavored water is often made with unfiltered or stagnant water. Vendors may reuse the water without proper hygiene and potential health issues are Waterborne diseases like cholera, jaundice, and dysentery.
Chaats (Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Sev Puri)
Chaats often contain uncooked ingredients like onions, tomatoes, chutneys, and curd. These can easily get contaminated, especially in the damp air and potential health issues are Food poisoning, stomach cramps, indigestion.
Pakoras / Bhajiyas from Roadside Stalls
Although deep-fried, many vendors reuse old oil, which becomes toxic when heated repeatedly. Wet weather can also make the oil go rancid quickly and potential health issues are Acidity, inflammation, and long-term heart issues.
Ice Gola / Chuski / Street Kulfi
The icy treats: Usually made using unhygienic or unfiltered ice, and flavored with cheap, chemical-laden syrups and their potential health issues are Sore throat, tonsillitis, or even typhoid from contaminated ice.
Samosas and Kachoris
The fillings often include boiled potatoes or lentils that spoil quickly in humid weather. Vendors might not refrigerate leftovers and potential health issues are Foodborne bacteria like E. coli and salmonella.
Street Chowmein / Noodles
Street-style noodles: Noodles are often cooked in open, exposed conditions, with improperly cleaned vegetables, stale sauces, and dirty water and their potential health issues are Gastroenteritis, food poisoning, and bloating.
