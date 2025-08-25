Surviving In Extremes: From Coldest To Wettest Places People Call Home
Across the globe, some people and communities have adapted to climates so extreme they seem almost uninhabitable. From bone-chilling winters to scorching desert heat and villages where rain feels endless. These places reveal the resilience and cultural richness of people who call them home.
La Rinconada, Peru
Peruvian Andes, La Rinconada, is perched at over thousands of metres above sea level. It is a permanently inhabited settlement. Meanwhile, oxygen levels are nearly half of what they are at sea level, and temperatures remain below freezing year-round.
Barrow, Alaska, USA
This place in the US experiences over two months of continuous night in winter and temperatures well below freezing. People continue to inhabit the region.
Dallol, Ethiopia
Located in the Danakil Depression, Dallol regularly records temperatures above 45 degrees Celcius, making it one of the hottest inhabited places.
Oymyakon
Oymyakon is reportedly the coldest permanently inhabited place in the world. Homes have to be built with heavy insulation, and traditional diets rely on frozen and preserved foods.
Mawsynram, India
Often referred to as the 'Wettest place in the world', Mawsynram in Meghalaya receives over 11 metres of rain annually. According to several reports, residents use thick bamboo and grass roofing, construct elevated homes to avoid flooding.
Aoulef, Algeria
This desert town sits in one of the driest regions of the Sahara.
