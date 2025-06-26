Surviving Without A Brain: 8 Brainless Beasts That Keep On Living
Jellyfish
Jellyfish have a nerve net that controls movement and response to stimuli and some jellyfish, like the Turritopsis dohrnii, are biologically immortal.
Sea Sponge
Sea sponges have no brain, nerves, or digestive system. They rely on water flow to filter nutrients. They can regenerate from fragments and they practically rebuild themselves.
Sea Cucumber
They still survive and lacks a brain, but has a nerve ring and radial nerves to control movement. They can eject its internal organs to scare off predators and grow them back.
Flatworm (Planarian)
They survive as they has simple nerve cords instead of a brain. The fun fact is that they can regrow its entire body (including its head) if cut into pieces.
Starfish
They survive with no central brain and starfish uses a nerve ring and radial nerves in each arm. Their each arm can operate semi-independently and they can regrow lost arms.
Sea Urchin
They survive with no brain and uses nerve rings and light-sensitive cells to move and respond to danger and the fun fact is that despite having no eyes or brain, they can detect light and shadow.
Slime Mold (e.g. Physarum polycephalum)
Technically not an animal but a brainless organism with remarkable intelligence. They can navigate mazes and optimize paths like a basic computer and without any neural tissue.
Coral (Polyp stage)
They survive with no brain, just a nerve net. They feed by capturing tiny prey with stinging cells. Corals form massive reef ecosystems and the largest structures made by brainless life.
