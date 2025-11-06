Advertisement
Taj Mahal In Nepal! This Palace Was Built In 1893 For...Sits Atop Large Rock Platform Beside Kaligandaki River
Taj Mahal In Nepal! This Palace Was Built In 1893 For...Sits Atop Large Rock Platform Beside Kaligandaki River

Nestled on the top of a giant rock, at the banks of the Kaligandaki River, the "Rani Mahal" also translated as Queen's Palace is flocked with hundreds of tourists on daily basis.

 

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
1/11

The stately brick-and-mortar edifice built in 1893 by then General Khadga Shumsher, commemorating the death of his wife Tej Kumari, many regard the structure as the "Taj Mahal of Nepal". One of the famous landmarks in Western Nepal, the Rani Mahal had previously lived in the shadows, but now it is brimming with tourists.

 

2/11

"The view is mesmerising, it's a historic place to be. The King had built it in memory of the deceased queen, and various facilities and infrastructures have been preserved and displayed here. It is an ancient structure for the tourists from all across the places to visit," Kiran Kunwar, a tourist who visited the Rani Mahal, told ANI.

 

3/11

Rani Mahal had lost its charm a few years back, as the road leading to the destination was also sandwiched between the glamour of Pokhara to the northeast and Lumbini to the south.

 

4/11

The quiet atmosphere, surrounded by hills and a pristine river flowing beside the palace, is a major attraction for tourists visiting the historical site. The number of footfall has also continued to rise year by year as the jewel of the West receives attention and is included in the bucket lists of visitors.

 

5/11

"In comparison to the previous years, this year the number of domestic and foreign tourists has continued to rise. We have recorded at least one hundred and forty-two thousand tourists this year. The numbers have continued to rise year by year," Yadav Singh Karki, the spokesperson of the Tansen Municipality, told ANI.

 

6/11

To preserve the beauty of the ancient structure, which, as per some of the historians, was actually intended to be developed as a religious destination, equivalent to India's Benaras, the local authority has been carrying out renovations.

 

7/11

"We have been carrying out the maintenance work. As it is made of lime and chestnuts, it is more prone to algae, in order to clean and maintain it, cleaning staff has been appointed to carry out the work of cleanliness on daily basis," Karki added.

 

8/11

The four-storey, 56 ft broad and 112ft tall palace, was constructed according to a fusion of European and neoclassical styles of architecture. A prayer room of Khadga Shumsher lies at the eastern front of the palace. There are sitting rooms on the topmost floor, while there are bedrooms in the middle.

 

9/11

The palace is surrounded by gardens and a pond. The stairs that start from the palace gate go all the way down to the river Kaligandaki. Previously, the palace was the entry point for thousands of religious pilgrims aiming for the Muktinath temple in Mustang, because of which there is an ancient guesthouse.

 

10/11

There is a horse stable and relics of the king's regime. There are two ponds on the premises, their edges intricately carved. Ranipokhari is also taken by many as a symbol of love; hence, the palace sees a host of couples daily.

 

11/11

Ranimahal is located 13km away from Tansen, which is 396 km from Kathmandu, 65km from Lumbini and 120km from Pokhara. 

