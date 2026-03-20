The chokepoint crisis: How 5 strategic waterways now hold the 'kill switch' for global energy and trade

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If global trade stopped tomorrow, it wouldn't be because of a war. It would be because just a few countries control the world's most critical chokepoints.

Egypt blocks the Suez Canal? 12% of global trade freezes overnight. Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz? 20% of the world's oil disappears. Malaysia disrupts the Malacca Strait? Asia-Europe shipping collapses. Panama shuts its canal? Shipping costs explode globally. Turkey controls the Bosphorus? Europe's energy flow is at risk.

These nations don't need massive armies or nuclear weapons. They control the switches of global trade. And that's why, in the 21st century, geography is the ultimate form of power.

(Image source: AI)