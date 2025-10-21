The Louvre Heist: Have A Look At 8 Items Stolen From Museum That Belong To French Royals
The Louvre Heist: On Sunday, an audacious heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris saw eight priceless pieces of jewelry, once belonging to French queens and empresses, stolen from the world-renowned collection. These historic treasures span two centuries and carry immense cultural significance.
Empress Eugenie's Tiara
Crafted by the famed jeweler Alexandre-Gabriel Lemonnier in 1853, this tiara was worn almost daily by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III. It features nearly 2,000 diamonds and over 200 pearls, and is one of the most iconic pieces from the collection.
Large Corsage Bow Of Empress Eugenie
Acquired by the Louvre in 2008, this spectacular piece reflects the exquisite craftsmanship of the era and the taste of France’s last empress.
The "Reliquary" Brooch Of Empress Eugenie
Mounted in 1855 by Paul-Alfred Bapst, this brooch contains 94 diamonds, including a central solitaire composed of two heart-shaped diamonds originally bequeathed to King Louis XIV by Cardinal Mazarin.
Emerald Necklace And Earrings Of Empress Marie Louise
A wedding gift from Napoleon I to his second wife, Empress Marie Louise, this set features 32 emeralds and more than 1,100 diamonds, crafted by Francois-Regnault Nitot.
Sapphire Set Of Queen Hortense
Queen Hortense, mother of Napoleon III, inherited this exquisite sapphire set from her mother, Empress Josephine, Napoleon I’s first wife. Some experts suggest it may have origins tied to Queen Marie Antoinette herself.
Sapphire Necklace And Earrings Set Of Queen Marie Amelie
This stunning sapphire set was worn by Queen Marie Amelie, wife of King Louis-Philippe. The midnight blue sapphires are surrounded by hundreds of diamonds, showcasing royal elegance.
Empress Eugenie's Crown
Also made by Lemonnier, the crown was stolen but later abandoned by the thieves during their escape. This exquisite piece symbolizes the grandeur of the Second Empire court.
Other Priceless Jewels
Most of these items became part of the Louvre collection only in recent decades, with seven of the eight pieces acquired within the last 40 years, including acquisitions supported by heritage funds.
The Stakes: Priceless Heritage At Risk
While the monetary value of these jewels is documented, they are deemed "unsellable" in their current, identifiable state. Experts warn that if the pieces are not recovered soon, they may be disassembled and sold as loose stones, erasing priceless pieces of France’s history forever.
