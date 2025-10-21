Advertisement
The Louvre Heist: Have A Look At 8 Items Stolen From Museum That Belong To French Royals
The Louvre Heist: Have A Look At 8 Items Stolen From Museum That Belong To French Royals

The Louvre Heist: On Sunday, an audacious heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris saw eight priceless pieces of jewelry, once belonging to French queens and empresses, stolen from the world-renowned collection. These historic treasures span two centuries and carry immense cultural significance.

Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Empress Eugenie's Tiara

Empress Eugenie's Tiara

Crafted by the famed jeweler Alexandre-Gabriel Lemonnier in 1853, this tiara was worn almost daily by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III. It features nearly 2,000 diamonds and over 200 pearls, and is one of the most iconic pieces from the collection.

Large Corsage Bow Of Empress Eugenie

Large Corsage Bow Of Empress Eugenie

Acquired by the Louvre in 2008, this spectacular piece reflects the exquisite craftsmanship of the era and the taste of France’s last empress.

The "Reliquary" Brooch Of Empress Eugenie



Mounted in 1855 by Paul-Alfred Bapst, this brooch contains 94 diamonds, including a central solitaire composed of two heart-shaped diamonds originally bequeathed to King Louis XIV by Cardinal Mazarin.

Emerald Necklace And Earrings Of Empress Marie Louise

Emerald Necklace And Earrings Of Empress Marie Louise

A wedding gift from Napoleon I to his second wife, Empress Marie Louise, this set features 32 emeralds and more than 1,100 diamonds, crafted by Francois-Regnault Nitot.

Sapphire Set Of Queen Hortense

Sapphire Set Of Queen Hortense

Queen Hortense, mother of Napoleon III, inherited this exquisite sapphire set from her mother, Empress Josephine, Napoleon I’s first wife. Some experts suggest it may have origins tied to Queen Marie Antoinette herself.

Sapphire Necklace And Earrings Set Of Queen Marie Amelie

Sapphire Necklace And Earrings Set Of Queen Marie Amelie

This stunning sapphire set was worn by Queen Marie Amelie, wife of King Louis-Philippe. The midnight blue sapphires are surrounded by hundreds of diamonds, showcasing royal elegance.

Empress Eugenie's Crown

Empress Eugenie's Crown

Also made by Lemonnier, the crown was stolen but later abandoned by the thieves during their escape. This exquisite piece symbolizes the grandeur of the Second Empire court.

Other Priceless Jewels

Other Priceless Jewels

Most of these items became part of the Louvre collection only in recent decades, with seven of the eight pieces acquired within the last 40 years, including acquisitions supported by heritage funds.

The Stakes: Priceless Heritage At Risk

The Stakes: Priceless Heritage At Risk

While the monetary value of these jewels is documented, they are deemed "unsellable" in their current, identifiable state. Experts warn that if the pieces are not recovered soon, they may be disassembled and sold as loose stones, erasing priceless pieces of France’s history forever.











