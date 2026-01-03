Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002712https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/the-man-who-saved-2-4-million-babies-with-his-blood-despite-being-terrified-of-needles-3002712
NewsPhotosThe Man Who Saved 2.4 Million Babies With His Blood Despite Being Terrified Of Needles
photoDetails

The Man Who Saved 2.4 Million Babies With His Blood Despite Being Terrified Of Needles

He had a profound fear of needles, yet for over 60 years, one man's rare blood saved the lives of 2.4 million babies. James Harrison, an ordinary Australian, became a hero through extraordinary courage and dedication. His extremely rare anti-D antibodies revolutionized the fight against hemolytic disease, transforming his fear into life-saving work—and leaving behind a legacy that continues to protect children around the world.

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us

1/10

This Man's Blood Was Worth MILLIONS And Saved 2.4 Million Babies From Certain Death Using The Rarest Antibodies On Earth

 

Follow Us

2/10
(Photo source: Freepik)
Thousands Of Babies Died Every Year

Hemolytic Disease attacks when Rh-negative mothers carry Rh-positive babies

Until ONE man's blood changed EVERYTHING

Follow Us

3/10
(Photo credit: X/@LilaGraceRose)
1950: 14-Year-Old James Nearly Dies

Emergency surgery. Multiple transfusions save him

His vow: 'I'll donate when I turn 18'

Follow Us

4/10
(Photo credit: X/@RandomPlanter)
1967: Doctors Discover The Secret

James's blood contains ULTRA-RARE Anti-D antibodies

Only 50 people in Australia have this 'golden blood'

Follow Us

5/10
(Photo credit: X/@SROFC91)
Scientists Create The Miracle Cure

His plasma becomes Anti-D injections

Deaths DROP by 95%

ONE man. MILLIONS saved.

Follow Us

6/10
(Photo credit: X/@agingdoc1)
1,173 Donations Over 60 Years

Every 2 weeks. NEVER missed.

2.4 MILLION babies protected

But he had a SECRET...

Follow Us

7/10
(Photo credit: X/@aranvolunteers)
He Was TERRIFIED Of Needles

1,173 times he looked at the ceiling - NEVER at his arm

True heroism is acting DESPITE fear

Follow Us

8/10
(Photo credit: X/@growing_curio)
His Blood Saved His OWN Grandchild

His daughter needed Anti-D during pregnancy

The injection? Made from HIS antibodies

Follow Us

9/10
(Photo credit: X/@VisionaryVoid)
May 11, 2018: Final Donation at Age 81

Donation 1,173

Nurses weep as a legend retires

'I'm just a bloke who kept a promise.'

Follow Us

10/10
(Photo credit: X/@GratitudeDNA)
February 17, 2025: James Dies at 88

His legacy? ETERNAL

Anti-D still saves lives TODAY

Donate blood - be someone's hero

ONE person CAN save millions

Follow Us
James HarrisonAnti-D BloodGolden Blood AustraliaBlood Donation HeroHemolytic Disease PreventionRare Antibodies Save Lives
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Shark tank 5
Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges: Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain; Full List Of Judges—Who Is The Richest Shark And Who Studied Abroad
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson As Opener, Dewald Brevis At No. 5; MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
India
5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In T20 World Cup History: Virat Kohli Leads, Gautam Gambhir At No.5 - Check Full List
camera icon11
title
2026 T20 World Cup
All Confirmed T20 World Cup 2026 Squads: Teams, Key Players; Captains & Group List