The Man Who Saved 2.4 Million Babies With His Blood Despite Being Terrified Of Needles

He had a profound fear of needles, yet for over 60 years, one man's rare blood saved the lives of 2.4 million babies. James Harrison, an ordinary Australian, became a hero through extraordinary courage and dedication. His extremely rare anti-D antibodies revolutionized the fight against hemolytic disease, transforming his fear into life-saving work—and leaving behind a legacy that continues to protect children around the world.