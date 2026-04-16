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NewsPhotosThe mysterious island where the sun never rises
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The mysterious island where the sun never rises

Imagine a place on Earth where the sun simply doesn’t rise for months at a stretch, no sunrise, no daylight, just an endless blanket of darkness. Days and nights blur into one, with only faint twilight or artificial lights guiding daily life. This may sound like a scene from a fantasy novel, but it is a real natural phenomenon experienced in some of the world’s most remote regions, Svalbard, located in Norway near the Arctic Circle

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
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Where is this island located?

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Where is this island located?

One of the most well-known places where this occurs is the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. Located far north of mainland Norway, Svalbard lies deep within the Arctic region, where extreme seasonal changes in daylight are a natural occurrence.

 

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Why does this happen?

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Why does this happen?

This unusual cycle is caused by the tilt of the Earth’s axis (about 23.5 degrees). As the Earth orbits the Sun, regions near the poles either tilt toward or away from sunlight for extended periods, creating long days or long nights.

 

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What Happens During Summer?

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What Happens During Summer?

Interestingly, the opposite phenomenon also occurs. During summer, Svalbard experiences the Midnight Sun, where the sun never sets for several months, resulting in 24-hour daylight.

 

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What is the “Polar Night”?

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What is the “Polar Night”?

The period when the sun never rises is called the Polar Night. During this time, the Earth’s tilt prevents sunlight from reaching these high-latitude areas. In Svalbard, the polar night typically lasts from November to January, plunging the region into near-total darkness.

 

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Life in endless darkness

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Life in endless darkness

Living in such conditions can be challenging. Residents experience continuous darkness for weeks or months. Disrupted sleep cycles due to lack of natural light. Extremely cold temperatures. However, locals have adapted to this unique lifestyle with artificial lighting, structured routines, and community activities.

 

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A Sky Full of Wonders

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A Sky Full of Wonders

Despite the darkness, the polar night offers a breathtaking spectacle—the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis). These colorful lights dance across the night sky, creating a magical experience for residents and visitors alike.

The idea of a place where the sun never rises may sound mysterious, but it is a natural wonder shaped by Earth’s movement in space. Places like Svalbard remind us of how diverse and fascinating our planet truly is—where even the basic rhythm of day and night can completely change.

 

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Norwaysavalbardcountry where sun never sets
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