The mysterious island where the sun never rises

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Despite the darkness, the polar night offers a breathtaking spectacle—the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis). These colorful lights dance across the night sky, creating a magical experience for residents and visitors alike.

The idea of a place where the sun never rises may sound mysterious, but it is a natural wonder shaped by Earth’s movement in space. Places like Svalbard remind us of how diverse and fascinating our planet truly is—where even the basic rhythm of day and night can completely change.