The prettiest money on the planet: 3 banknotes that prove currency can be art
You Use Money Every Day. But Have You Ever Really Looked at It?
Most people never think twice about the notes in their wallet. It is just paper, just a number, just a tool. But somewhere in the world, someone looked at an ordinary banknote and asked: why does it have to be this way? What happened next will change how you see money forever.
The world never questioned what money looks like, until now: Money has looked the same for centuries. Paper notes, flat designs, and portraits of old leaders. Most countries never questioned this. But a few decided to rethink everything, and what they made is unlike anything you have seen before. (Photo: AI-generated representative image)
Australia had a simple problem with paper money: Normal paper money has one big problem. It tears easily and gets ruined in the wash. Australia decided to fix this. In the 1990s, it became the first country to switch entirely to polymer, a type of thin plastic, for all its banknotes. (Photo source: Reddit)
A clear window that counterfeiters cannot fake: Australian notes have a clear see-through window built into the middle. This window cannot be photocopied or faked. The notes survive water, heat, and even a full spin in the washing machine. They also last four times longer than regular paper money. (Photo source: Reddit)
Switzerland noticed something everyone else ignored: Most countries print money horizontally. But people store money vertically in wallets and pockets. Switzerland noticed this mismatch. In the mid-1990s, it flipped its banknotes upright and became one of the only countries in the world to use vertical currency. (Photo source: Reddit)
The note that looks like a framed painting: Switzerland's vertical notes are not just practical. Each one looks like a framed painting. Bold colours, clean lines, and detailed imagery make them stand out from every other currency on the planet. Many designers consider them among the most beautiful banknotes ever made. (Photo source: Reddit)
Norway put pixel art on its money, and it works: Norway took a completely different approach. Instead of portraits and monuments, it put pixel art on its money. The design was created by the architecture firm Snøhetta and is inspired by the sea. At first glance, it looks like something from an old video game. (Photo source: @snohetta.design)
The hidden detail that changes with every denomination: There is a hidden detail in Norway's notes. On smaller denominations, the pixels are tight and compact. As the value increases, the pixels stretch out and spread across the note. Together, they create a visual effect that looks like wind moving across open water. (Photo source: @snohetta.design)
Three countries that proved money can be redesigned from scratch: Australia, Switzerland, and Norway show that money does not have to be boring. A simple material change, a rotated design, or a bold artistic choice can turn an everyday object into something remarkable. These three currencies prove that even the most ordinary things can be redesigned from scratch. (Photo: AI-generated representative image)
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