The Royal Mystery: Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha In Coma Since 2022 - Check What Doctor Revealed

In the latest health update, Princess Bha developed a severe bloodstream infection and remains under medical care, the royal palace said on Friday in its first announcement about her condition since 2023.

According to TOI reports, "From August 9, 2025, the medical team detected a severe infection in the bloodstream, leading them to administer antibiotics and medication to stimulate blood pressure in order to maintain stable levels."

"The doctors have reported that the Princess's lungs and kidneys have been functioning with support from medical devices and medication," the Bureau of the Royal Household's statement said.