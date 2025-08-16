The Royal Mystery: Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha In Coma Since 2022 - Check What Doctor Revealed
Who Is Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati: The 46-year-old Thai princess who slipped into a coma in 2022, was once seen as a potential heir to the throne. Here’s everything to know about her family, education, notable work, and health update.
Meet Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, born on December 7, 1978, is the eldest of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s seven children and the only child of his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. Hospitalised after collapsing in December 2022, she has since remained in a coma. Seen by many as a potential heir, she could have become Thailand’s first female monarch, though King Vajiralongkorn has yet to name a successor since taking the throne in 2016.
What Happened To Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati?
Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, Thailand's 46-year-old princess fondly known as Princess Bha, was born on December 7, 1978. She has been unconscious for three years. The princess lost consciousness on December 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol initially fell ill on a Wednesday evening during a military dog training session at Nakhon Ratchasima, north of the capital, the Bureau of the Royal Household said.
Thailand Princess Bha's Education
Princess Bajrakitiyabha studied at Heathfield School, a prestigious all-girls school in England, before pursuing Master degree and PhD in law at Cornell University in New York where she earned two graduate degrees. A trained lawyer, she has also served as a diplomat and actively campaigns for prisoners' rights.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Notable Works
In 2012, Princess Bajrakitiyabha served as Thailand's envoy to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Vienna. With a background in law, she also held senior roles in the Royal Thai Army and Royal Security Command, attaining the rank of General. Before her hospitalisation, she was appointed chief of staff in the King's close bodyguard command.
Princess Bha Followed Her Mother Footsteps
Princess Bajrakitiyabha has taken a strong interest in social welfare leading the Kamlangjai project, which supports incarcerated Thai women especially pregnant women and mothers in reintegrating into society after their release.
Princess Bha's Health Update - What The Royal Bureau Said ?
In the latest health update, Princess Bha developed a severe bloodstream infection and remains under medical care, the royal palace said on Friday in its first announcement about her condition since 2023.
According to TOI reports, "From August 9, 2025, the medical team detected a severe infection in the bloodstream, leading them to administer antibiotics and medication to stimulate blood pressure in order to maintain stable levels."
"The doctors have reported that the Princess's lungs and kidneys have been functioning with support from medical devices and medication," the Bureau of the Royal Household's statement said.
Is Princess Bha's Officially Named 'Hair' ?
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha was once considered a potential heir to the throne before slipping into a coma in 2022. However, the royal bureau has made no official statement, and King Vajiralongkorn,73, has yet to name a successor since his ascension in 2016.
(All Images: ANI/ X)
