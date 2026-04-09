Nature's most bizarre mystery: The town where it's been raining fish for 150 years

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Lluvia de Peces: Imagine waking up after a thunderstorm to find small fish scattered across your street, roof, and yard, some still alive, flopping on the ground. Sounds impossible, right? But in Yoro, a small town in northern Honduras, this happens every year. The phenomenon is called Lluvia de Peces, Spanish for "Rain of Fish." Between May and July, during the early rainy season, after heavy storms, residents report fish appearing out of nowhere. It's been happening for over a century. Locals collect the fish and cook them, but never sell them, treating them as a divine gift. Scientists have theories, waterspouts, underground rivers, but no one has fully cracked the mystery. In this photo story, you'll discover how this bizarre event became part of Yoro's identity, the legend behind it, and what science says about fish falling from the sky.