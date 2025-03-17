The World’s Most Dangerous Roads: Thrills, Chills, and Daring Drives
The world’s dangerous roads are the most thrilling yet hazardous, especially for travelers. These include Keylong Kishtwar Road, Skippers Canyon Road, James Dalton Highway, Zojila Pass, Ibarska Magistrala, North Yungas Road, and Karakoram Highway. Some of these scary roads feature landslides, cliffs, and unpredictable weather, whereas others are high-risk highways where traveling or driving feels like a near-death experience.
Keylong Kishtwar Road:
It’s the most terrifying road located on the borders between the states of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. These roads are famous for their narrow, unpaved roads with no guardrail. It has unpredictable landslides & weather, which is dangerous. Only cars on this route are preferrable not any other transport as it can be more risky.
Skippers Canyon Road:
This road is located in New Zealand and is a historic gold mine trail. This road is so risky that even the rental car companies don’t allow their vehicles to travel there. It’s dangerous because this road is way to narrow, and its twisting turns make it more challenging to travel here.
James Dalton Highway:
This road stretches over 414 miles and is located in Alaska, USA. It’s a gravel road, and strong winds, subzero temperatures, and also a lack of services, especially for people who are heading towards Arctic oil fields, make this road more problematic.
Zojila Pass:
It’s a high-altitude pass connecting Ladakh and Kashmir, specifically located in the Kargil District. This road is way too risky as it's prone to avalanches and landslides. It’s narrow and usually buried under snow, which makes it tough for even a skilled driver to drive on this road.
Ibarska Magistrala:
This hazardous road is located in Serbia and is nicknamed the" Black Highway.” It is prone to accidents due to its poor condition, sharp turns, and heavy traffic. It is considered one of the most dangerous highways in Europe. It is also designated as “State Road 22.”
North Yungas Road:
This road, popularly known as the “Death Road,” is located in Bolivia. The Bolivian Government conceived it in the 1930s to connect the capital city of La Paz with the Amazon Rainforest. Because of its rain, fog, landslides, steep slopes, and cliffs, this road is considered one of the riskiest in the world.
Karakoram Highway:
This highway connects Pakistan and China. It is a popular tourist spot and one of the most-paved roads in the world. In China, it is also known as the friendship highway. However, it is also one of the most dangerous roads due to extreme weather, rockfall, and landslides.
