The World's Most Expensive Milk PRICE Rs...; Isn't From A Cow, Sheep Or Goat
World's Most Expensive Milk: In a world full of ultra-luxurious things to woo at, have you ever wondered if dairy products could fall into the same category? Like many, probably not. But today, we're talking about a unique kind of milk that holds the title of the most expensive in the world. Let's Let's find out this unique milk and its surprising source.
World's Most Expensive Milk
When we talk about high price tags and rare, pricey food products, dairy items are rarely considered part of the most expensive category. But breaking that illusion is a unique kind of milk — not from a cow, sheep, or goat, but from a donkey. Yes, you read that right! Donkey milk is considered the most expensive milk in the world.
Why Donkey Milk Is So Expensive?
Donkey milk is costliest due to the limited supply, production challenges and specialised farming And is also Known for its high nutritional value, which further drives up its price. Donkey milk prices can vary, but to give an idea, According to Food Republic one company that sells it in the U.S. charges $169.99 for 400 grams (just over 14 ounces) of powdered donkey milk and $7,999 for 20 kilos (just over 44 pounds). Another company offering imported donkey milk in the U.S. charges $59 for 3.53 ounces of pasteurized, freeze-dried product.
Another Expensive Item From Donkey Is...
Apart from World's most expensive milk, another product which tops the most costliest dairy product list is Cheese. yes, you read it right! Cheese made from donkey milk, called pule, is also the most expensive dairy product in the world or also called World's most expensive cheese.
Donkey Milk - Laborious Process
Obtaining Donkey milk is a difficul process, Jennies ( Female Donkey) produce only about 4 cups (1 liter) per day which is significantly less milk than cows or buffaloes. Also the milk spoils quickly, making it difficult to store and transport.
Donkey Milk - Surprising Factor
Donkey Milk Unique Factor: One of most unique factor is its lower in fat and calories and higher vitamin D conten and replete with vitamins, minerals, and proteins. According to Food Republic, ''The product has been labeled a "pharma food," because it's been shown in studies to have immunity-boosting and inflammation-reducing properties, among other potential benefits.'' Milder than cow's milk, subtly sweet and less creamy donkey's milk also has a finer texture than its bovine counterpart.
Donkey Milk Surprising Use: Donkey milk has a unknown fact, The uniqueness of this milk is its similarity to human breast milk. Talking about its use you will be surprise that donkey milk is been used for well over 100 years as an alternative for orphaned infants.
Donkey Milk Prices In India
Often cited as the most expensive milk in the world, donkey milk can cost up to Rs 5,000 per litre in India. Its whooping price tag makes it a true standout in the world of dairy products.
(All Images: freepik/ Meta AI)
