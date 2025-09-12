5 / 6

Donkey Milk Unique Factor: One of most unique factor is its lower in fat and calories and higher vitamin D conten and replete with vitamins, minerals, and proteins. According to Food Republic, ''The product has been labeled a "pharma food," because it's been shown in studies to have immunity-boosting and inflammation-reducing properties, among other potential benefits.'' Milder than cow's milk, subtly sweet and less creamy donkey's milk also has a finer texture than its bovine counterpart.

Donkey Milk Surprising Use: Donkey milk has a unknown fact, The uniqueness of this milk is its similarity to human breast milk. Talking about its use you will be surprise that donkey milk is been used for well over 100 years as an alternative for orphaned infants.