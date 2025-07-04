photoDetails

english

2926721

Some birds are not only beautiful but also incredibly valuable. This list of the top 7 most expensive birds in the world, prized for their rarity, exotic beauty, and unique traits. From racing pigeons sold for millions to majestic parrots and rare pheasants, these 7 birds fetch astonishing prices among collectors and breeders. Whether due to their intelligence, vibrant colors, or breeding potential, these 7 feathered wonders symbolize luxury and exclusivity in the avian world, making them true status symbols.