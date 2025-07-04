Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926732https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/the-worlds-priciest-birds-top-7-most-expensive-birds-in-the-world-2926732
NewsPhotosThe World's Priciest Birds: Top 7 Most Expensive Birds In The World
photoDetails

The World's Priciest Birds: Top 7 Most Expensive Birds In The World

Some birds are not only beautiful but also incredibly valuable. This list of the top 7 most expensive birds in the world, prized for their rarity, exotic beauty, and unique traits. From racing pigeons sold for millions to majestic parrots and rare pheasants, these 7 birds fetch astonishing prices among collectors and breeders. Whether due to their intelligence, vibrant colors, or breeding potential, these 7 feathered wonders symbolize luxury and exclusivity in the avian world, making them true status symbols.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Racing Pigeons

1/7
Racing Pigeons

Racing Pigeons

This is priced up to $1.9 million. It is expensive because it is bred for competitive racing; elite bloodlines fetch sky-high prices. Their most famous sale is New Kim, a Belgian racing pigeon, sold for $1.9 million in 2020. A fun fact about them is that the buyers are often wealthy collectors from China and the Middle East.

Follow Us

Hyacinth Macaw

2/7
Hyacinth Macaw

Hyacinth Macaw

This is priced at $20,000 to $40,000. It is expensive as the largest flying parrot species, striking cobalt-blue feathers, endangered, and their lifespan is up to 50 years. And a fun fact about them is that they are known as the “gentle giant” of parrots.

Follow Us

Palm Cockatoo

3/7
Palm Cockatoo

Palm Cockatoo

This is priced at $16,000 to $23,000. It is expensive and rare, slow breeders with striking black feathers and bright red cheek patches. Their unique trait is that they are known for using tools that are drumming with sticks to attract mates.

Follow Us

Black Palm Cockatoo

4/7
Black Palm Cockatoo

Black Palm Cockatoo

This is priced at $15,000 to $20,000, it is expensive as it is difficult to breed in captivity; high demand for its exotic look and intelligence. Their lifespan is over 60 years in captivity.

Follow Us

Toucan

5/7
Toucan

Toucan (Toco Toucan)

This is priced at $10,000 to $15,000; it is expensive as it has an iconic large beak and is rare in captivity due to special dietary needs and habitat protection laws. Their colorful beaks help regulate body temperature.

Follow Us

African Grey Parrot

6/7
African Grey Parrot

African Grey Parrot

This is priced at $3,500 to $5,000; it is expensive as it is renowned for extreme intelligence and speaking ability. Some African Greys can learn hundreds of words and mimic sounds perfectly.

Follow Us

Major Mitchell’s Cockatoo

7/7
Major Mitchell’s Cockatoo

Major Mitchell’s Cockatoo (Leadbeater’s Cockatoo)

This is priced at $4,000 to $10,000. It is expensive as it is in striking salmon-pink and white feathers; difficult to breed; very affectionate but needs experienced owners, and its lifespan is up to 80 years.

Follow Us
world's priciest birdsmost expensive birdsRare birdsExotic birdsluxury birdshigh value birdsexpensive pet birdscostly bird speciestop expensive birdsrare bird breedsbird collectorsmillionaire birdselite birdspremium birdsRacing pigeonsexotic parrotsvaluable birdsavian luxurybird investmentbird market pricesLifestyleBirdsAnimalsTravelWorldIndia
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies
camera icon10
title
IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK