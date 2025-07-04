The World's Priciest Birds: Top 7 Most Expensive Birds In The World
Some birds are not only beautiful but also incredibly valuable. This list of the top 7 most expensive birds in the world, prized for their rarity, exotic beauty, and unique traits. From racing pigeons sold for millions to majestic parrots and rare pheasants, these 7 birds fetch astonishing prices among collectors and breeders. Whether due to their intelligence, vibrant colors, or breeding potential, these 7 feathered wonders symbolize luxury and exclusivity in the avian world, making them true status symbols.
Racing Pigeons
This is priced up to $1.9 million. It is expensive because it is bred for competitive racing; elite bloodlines fetch sky-high prices. Their most famous sale is New Kim, a Belgian racing pigeon, sold for $1.9 million in 2020. A fun fact about them is that the buyers are often wealthy collectors from China and the Middle East.
Hyacinth Macaw
This is priced at $20,000 to $40,000. It is expensive as the largest flying parrot species, striking cobalt-blue feathers, endangered, and their lifespan is up to 50 years. And a fun fact about them is that they are known as the “gentle giant” of parrots.
Palm Cockatoo
This is priced at $16,000 to $23,000. It is expensive and rare, slow breeders with striking black feathers and bright red cheek patches. Their unique trait is that they are known for using tools that are drumming with sticks to attract mates.
Black Palm Cockatoo
This is priced at $15,000 to $20,000, it is expensive as it is difficult to breed in captivity; high demand for its exotic look and intelligence. Their lifespan is over 60 years in captivity.
Toucan
This is priced at $10,000 to $15,000; it is expensive as it has an iconic large beak and is rare in captivity due to special dietary needs and habitat protection laws. Their colorful beaks help regulate body temperature.
African Grey Parrot
This is priced at $3,500 to $5,000; it is expensive as it is renowned for extreme intelligence and speaking ability. Some African Greys can learn hundreds of words and mimic sounds perfectly.
Major Mitchell’s Cockatoo
This is priced at $4,000 to $10,000. It is expensive as it is in striking salmon-pink and white feathers; difficult to breed; very affectionate but needs experienced owners, and its lifespan is up to 80 years.
