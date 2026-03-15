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NewsPhotosThe 'zero' list: Inside the nations where Muslims barely exist in 2026
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The 'zero' list: Inside the nations where Muslims barely exist in 2026

While nearly 2 billion Muslims live across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, making Islam the world’s second-largest religion, its global presence is far from uniform. In some countries, Muslim communities number only a few thousand and in rare cases, official data suggests there may be virtually none at all. Here’s a closer look at the nations that make up the world’s so-called ‘zero’ list’ in 2026, places where Muslims form only a tiny fraction of society, or are officially recorded as absent.

 

Updated:Mar 15, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
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Surprising Pair

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Surprising Pair

North Korea & Lesotho - 3,000 Muslims Each

Stat: 3,000 Muslims in each country · 0% of population

North Korea's figure is especially uncertain; extreme state control over religion and near-zero foreign contact make verification nearly impossible. Lesotho is predominantly Christian.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

 

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World's 'zero' list

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World's 'zero' list

While nearly 2 billion Muslims live across Asia, Africa and beyond, there are still several countries where the community numbers only a few thousand or in some cases, virtually none. Here’s a closer look at the nations that make up the world’s ‘zero’ list in 2026.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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Confirmed Zero

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Confirmed Zero

Vatican City - The Only Country With Zero Muslims

Stat: 0 Muslim population · 800 total residents

All 800 residents are Catholic clergy or staff. Vatican City is the only country on Earth with a universally confirmed Muslim population of absolutely zero.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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Pacific Islands

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Pacific Islands

Pacific Microstates: Fewer Than 100 Muslims

Countries: Tuvalu · Nauru · Palau · Cook Islands · Niue · Marshall Islands

Remote Pacific nations report fewer than 100 Muslims, often zero in national censuses. Centuries of Christian missionary presence and geographic isolation explain Islam's near-total absence here.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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The 1,000 Placeholder

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The 1,000 Placeholder

Dozens of Nations Listed at Just 1,000 Muslims

Countries: Peru · Ecuador · Costa Rica · Laos · Paraguay · Nicaragua

World Population Review lists these with a 1,000 placeholder, meaning real numbers are unclear but likely even lower. Percentages remain uncomputed due to data uncertainty.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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Exact Figures

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Exact Figures

Barely Over 1,000: Among Earth's Lowest Confirmed

Stats: - Seychelles - 1,036 - Armenia - 1,038 - Gibraltar - 1,150 - Estonia - 1,508

All under 0.1% of total population. These are among the world's lowest confirmed Muslim figures from reliable national-level data.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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Small African Nations

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Small African Nations

Sao Tome & Eswatini: Christianity Dominates

Stats: - São Tomé & Príncipe - 5,931 - Eswatini (Swaziland) - 6,000

Both small African nations are where Christianity dominates nearly all aspects of public and private life, leaving Islam with a fractional, near-zero presence in official population data.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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Still Near Zero

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Still Near Zero

Poland, Botswana & Namibia: Under 10,000

Stats: - Poland - 6,796 (likely understated) - Botswana - 8,996 - Namibia - 9,654

All officially at 0% of population. Poland's figure is likely understated, recent migration may push the real number to 10,000-60,000. Based on Pew Research baselines updated to 2020.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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The Bigger Picture

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The Bigger Picture

1.9 Billion Muslims. Yet Some Countries Have Almost None - Islam is the world's second-largest religion. Yet in dozens of countries, Muslims number in the hundreds or zero. Geography, colonial history, and migration shape where faith flourishes or barely exists.

(Info source: World Population Review 2026) (Image source: Freepik)

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Global Muslim populationVatican City North KoreaPacific islandsWorld Population Review
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