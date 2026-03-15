The 'zero' list: Inside the nations where Muslims barely exist in 2026

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english

3026891

While nearly 2 billion Muslims live across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, making Islam the world’s second-largest religion, its global presence is far from uniform. In some countries, Muslim communities number only a few thousand and in rare cases, official data suggests there may be virtually none at all. Here’s a closer look at the nations that make up the world’s so-called ‘zero’ list’ in 2026, places where Muslims form only a tiny fraction of society, or are officially recorded as absent.