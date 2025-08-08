Then vs Now: How AI Visualizes 50 Years Of Urban Transformation – From Shanghai To Gurugram
Urban life has undergone a dramatic transformation in fifty years. What were once compact, low-rise cities with limited infrastructure have grown into sprawling metropolises powered by technology, global commerce, and rapid development.
The shift from manual to digital, local to global, and traditional to tech-driven lifestyles has reshaped how people live, work, and connect. Public transport systems, high-rises, smart homes, and digital economies have replaced old marketplaces, narrow roads, and slower routines.
Here is how AI reimagines these major cities from around the world 50 years ago vs now:
Gurugram, India
In the 1950s, it was a slow-moving city; today, Gurugram is a tech and corporate hub dotted with skyscrapers.
Singapore
Singapore has transformed into a global model for smart, sustainable urban living.
Tokyo, Japan
Rebuilding after conflict, Tokyo has become one of the most technologically advanced megacities on the planet.
New York, USA
From gritty streets to becoming a symbol of global finance, culture, and diversity, New York City has lived every moment.
London, UK
London is now a dynamic blend of modernity and innovation.
Paris, France
Once slower-paced and artistic, today’s Paris balances its charm with cutting-edge fashion, tech, and tourism.
Shanghai, China
Shanghai is now a gleaming giant with a futuristic skyline.
Credits
Photo Credit: All images generated by Meta AI when given the prompt: "Generate image of 'XYZ city' 50 years ago vs now"
