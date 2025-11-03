Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979637https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/these-are-worlds-7-oldest-navies-that-have-dominated-seas-for-centuries-portuguese-navy-top-the-list-check-indias-rank-2979637
NewsPhotosThese Are World's 7 Oldest Navies That Have Dominated Seas For Centuries; Portuguese Navy Top The List, Check India's Rank
photoDetails

These Are World's 7 Oldest Navies That Have Dominated Seas For Centuries; Portuguese Navy Top The List, Check India's Rank

7 Oldest Navy In World: For centuries, naval power has shaped the course of world history, from the age of wooden warships and sails to today’s nuclear-powered fleets. The world’s oldest navies are more than just maritime forces; they are symbols of exploration, empire-building, and national pride. These historic fleets once ruled the oceans, discovered new continents, and defended vast empires. Many of them, established hundreds of years ago, still operate today, combining proud traditions with cutting-edge technology. In this feature, we take a voyage through time to explore the Top 7 Oldest Navies in the World, tracing their origins, legacies, and how they evolved into modern maritime powers.

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Portuguese Navy (Marinha Portuguesa)

1/8
Portuguese Navy (Marinha Portuguesa)

Founded: 1317

Country: Portugal

About: The world’s oldest continuously serving navy, established when King Dinis I appointed Genoese Admiral Manuel Pessanha to create a permanent naval force.

Legacy: Played a leading role during the Age of Discovery, escorting explorers like Vasco da Gama and Ferdinand Magellan.

Follow Us

Swedish Navy (Svenska Marinen)

2/8
Swedish Navy (Svenska Marinen)

Founded: 1522

Country: Sweden

About: Established by King Gustav I to protect Sweden’s coastline and maritime interests.

Legacy: One of the oldest navies still in continuous service, with a strong history in the Baltic region.

Follow Us

English / Royal Navy (United Kingdom)

3/8
English / Royal Navy (United Kingdom)

Founded: 1546

Country: United Kingdom

About: Officially established by King Henry VIII, though English fleets existed earlier.

Legacy: Dominated global waters for centuries, helping build the British Empire and shaping world history.

Follow Us

Spanish Navy (Armada Española)

4/8
Spanish Navy (Armada Española)

Founded: 1500 (roots trace back to the late 1400s)

Country: Spain

About: Among the oldest naval forces, it achieved global prominence during Spain’s imperial expansion.

Legacy: Instrumental in global exploration, colonisation, and maritime dominance during the 16th–17th centuries.

Follow Us

Dutch Navy (Royal Netherlands Navy)

5/8
Dutch Navy (Royal Netherlands Navy)

Founded: 1488 (formally structured in 1588)

Country: Netherlands

About: Emerged during the Dutch Republic’s rise as a maritime superpower.

Legacy: Protected Dutch trade routes and colonies during the 17th century’s Golden Age.

Follow Us

Danish Navy (Royal Danish Navy)

6/8
Danish Navy (Royal Danish Navy)

Founded: 1510

Country: Denmark

About: Formed under King Hans, the Danish Navy is among the oldest active navies.

Legacy: Once a dominant Baltic naval power, and remains an essential part of NATO’s northern defences.

Follow Us

French Navy (Marine Nationale)

7/8
French Navy (Marine Nationale)

Founded: 1624

Country: France

About: Established by Cardinal Richelieu under King Louis XIII.

Legacy: A key force in European wars, colonial expansion, and global conflicts like the Napoleonic and World Wars.

Follow Us

When Was Indian Navy Founded

8/8
When Was Indian Navy Founded

The Indian Navy was officially founded on 26 January 1950, the same day India became a Republic. On that day, it was renamed from the Royal Indian Navy (a title it held under British rule) to the Indian Navy.

However, the roots of the Indian Navy go much deeper:

1612: The East India Company established the Marine of the Bombay Presidency, considered the earliest form of India’s naval force.

1830: It was renamed the Indian Navy for the first time under British control.

1934: Became the Royal Indian Navy (RIN) after the King’s commission.

1947: After India gained independence, the Royal Indian Navy was divided between India and Pakistan.

1950: When India became a Republic, the prefix “Royal” was dropped, and the force officially became the Indian Navy with the motto “Sham No Varunah”.

Follow Us
oldest navies in the worldtop 10 navieshistorical naviesRoyal Navy historyPortuguese Navy originsSwedish Navy factsnaval history timelineworld’s oldest maritime forcesancient naval fleetshistory of global navies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Confirmed: Tata Sierra Launching On...; Check PICs, Expected Prices, Engines And Features
camera icon8
title
India's Most luxurious train
Most Luxurious Train Of India: 'Royalty On Rails' With International Awards; Check Its Fare And Name
camera icon8
title
Shafali Verma
'From Out Of The Squad To Winning Player Of The Match In Final': The Night Shafali Verma Defied Her Destiny
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan Scheme
PM Kisan 21st Installment: Check 2019 Cut Off Date; No Money For THESE Farmers For 5 Years
camera icon10
title
India Women's World Cup Win
2025 Year Of Underdogs: From India Women's First-Ever ICC World Cup Title To RCB's Maiden IPL Trophy - Check the List of Teams That Ended Their Title Drought