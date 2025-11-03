These Are World's 7 Oldest Navies That Have Dominated Seas For Centuries; Portuguese Navy Top The List, Check India's Rank
7 Oldest Navy In World: For centuries, naval power has shaped the course of world history, from the age of wooden warships and sails to today’s nuclear-powered fleets. The world’s oldest navies are more than just maritime forces; they are symbols of exploration, empire-building, and national pride. These historic fleets once ruled the oceans, discovered new continents, and defended vast empires. Many of them, established hundreds of years ago, still operate today, combining proud traditions with cutting-edge technology. In this feature, we take a voyage through time to explore the Top 7 Oldest Navies in the World, tracing their origins, legacies, and how they evolved into modern maritime powers.
Portuguese Navy (Marinha Portuguesa)
Founded: 1317
Country: Portugal
About: The world’s oldest continuously serving navy, established when King Dinis I appointed Genoese Admiral Manuel Pessanha to create a permanent naval force.
Legacy: Played a leading role during the Age of Discovery, escorting explorers like Vasco da Gama and Ferdinand Magellan.
Swedish Navy (Svenska Marinen)
Founded: 1522
Country: Sweden
About: Established by King Gustav I to protect Sweden’s coastline and maritime interests.
Legacy: One of the oldest navies still in continuous service, with a strong history in the Baltic region.
English / Royal Navy (United Kingdom)
Founded: 1546
Country: United Kingdom
About: Officially established by King Henry VIII, though English fleets existed earlier.
Legacy: Dominated global waters for centuries, helping build the British Empire and shaping world history.
Spanish Navy (Armada Española)
Founded: 1500 (roots trace back to the late 1400s)
Country: Spain
About: Among the oldest naval forces, it achieved global prominence during Spain’s imperial expansion.
Legacy: Instrumental in global exploration, colonisation, and maritime dominance during the 16th–17th centuries.
Dutch Navy (Royal Netherlands Navy)
Founded: 1488 (formally structured in 1588)
Country: Netherlands
About: Emerged during the Dutch Republic’s rise as a maritime superpower.
Legacy: Protected Dutch trade routes and colonies during the 17th century’s Golden Age.
Danish Navy (Royal Danish Navy)
Founded: 1510
Country: Denmark
About: Formed under King Hans, the Danish Navy is among the oldest active navies.
Legacy: Once a dominant Baltic naval power, and remains an essential part of NATO’s northern defences.
French Navy (Marine Nationale)
Founded: 1624
Country: France
About: Established by Cardinal Richelieu under King Louis XIII.
Legacy: A key force in European wars, colonial expansion, and global conflicts like the Napoleonic and World Wars.
When Was Indian Navy Founded
The Indian Navy was officially founded on 26 January 1950, the same day India became a Republic. On that day, it was renamed from the Royal Indian Navy (a title it held under British rule) to the Indian Navy.
However, the roots of the Indian Navy go much deeper:
1612: The East India Company established the Marine of the Bombay Presidency, considered the earliest form of India’s naval force.
1830: It was renamed the Indian Navy for the first time under British control.
1934: Became the Royal Indian Navy (RIN) after the King’s commission.
1947: After India gained independence, the Royal Indian Navy was divided between India and Pakistan.
1950: When India became a Republic, the prefix “Royal” was dropped, and the force officially became the Indian Navy with the motto “Sham No Varunah”.
Trending Photos