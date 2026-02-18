These countries are crushed by debt, Japan tops the list – Find out where India stands
Debt is growing faster than economies in many countries. Some nations are carrying staggering burdens. Japan tops the list of the most indebted nations, but the picture extends across continents from the United States and Europe to Asia. A glance at global debt compared to GDP reveals surprising realities about who owes the most and who is managing well.
Japan’s mounting burden
With obligations now more than double its GDP, Japan leads the world in government debt. Latest data shows the country’s debt has reached 237% of its GDP. It translates to over $8.6 trillion, while the economy itself stands at around $4.2 trillion. The nation continues to carry this massive load as its debt grows. (Photo: Reuters)
Singapore and Europe in the top five
Following Japan, Singapore faces a debt burden equal to 173% of its GDP. European nations also feature prominently, with Greece and Italy both recording government debt at 154% of GDP. The United States is also in the top five, with its national debt at 124% of GDP. This shows that debt pressures are affecting countries all over the world. (Photo: Reuters)
Britain and Portugal shoulder similar loads
Several countries show similar debt levels relative to their economies. Both Britain and Portugal have government debt equal to 93.6% of GDP. Other nations with rising burdens include France at 113%, Canada at 111%, Belgium at 104% and Spain at 102%. This points to a trend of growing obligations across developed economies. (Photo: Reuters)
China and India in perspective
Debt in Asia looks different. China’s government debt is 88.3% of GDP, a bit lower than Britain but still high. India’s debt is 81.9% of GDP, which is smaller than many other countries. This gives New Delhi a more manageable position despite rising debt across the globe. (Photo: Reuters)
Countries with the lowest debt
Not all nations struggle under heavy government borrowing. Switzerland tops the list of countries with the lowest debt It holds just 15.7% of GDP. Russia follows at 16.4%, while Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Saudi Arabia also maintain relatively low levels of public debt. This shows that some economies are keeping obligations under control. (Photo: Reuters)
Global debt patterns
Across the world, debt levels reveal patterns of economic stress. Advanced economies often carry higher relative debt, while some smaller or resource-rich nations manage lighter obligations. These patterns influence fiscal policy, interest obligations and the capacity to invest in growth and development over the long term. (Photo: Reuters)
The big picture
Affecting economies in diverse ways, government debt continues to rise across the world. Japan is the most indebted, while nations such as India and Switzerland manage more balanced levels. Understanding debt compared to GDP gives a clear picture of a country’s fiscal health and economic strength. It helps investors and policymakers assess stability and risks in a connected global economy. (Photo: Reuters)
