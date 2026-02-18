Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3018492https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/these-countries-are-crushed-by-debt-japan-tops-the-list-find-out-where-india-stands-3018492
NewsPhotosThese countries are crushed by debt, Japan tops the list – Find out where India stands
photoDetails

These countries are crushed by debt, Japan tops the list – Find out where India stands

Debt is growing faster than economies in many countries. Some nations are carrying staggering burdens. Japan tops the list of the most indebted nations, but the picture extends across continents from the United States and Europe to Asia. A glance at global debt compared to GDP reveals surprising realities about who owes the most and who is managing well.

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 02:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Japan’s mounting burden

1/7
Japan’s mounting burden

With obligations now more than double its GDP, Japan leads the world in government debt. Latest data shows the country’s debt has reached 237% of its GDP. It translates to over $8.6 trillion, while the economy itself stands at around $4.2 trillion. The nation continues to carry this massive load as its debt grows. (Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Singapore and Europe in the top five

2/7

Following Japan, Singapore faces a debt burden equal to 173% of its GDP. European nations also feature prominently, with Greece and Italy both recording government debt at 154% of GDP. The United States is also in the top five, with its national debt at 124% of GDP. This shows that debt pressures are affecting countries all over the world. (Photo: Reuters)

 

Follow Us

Britain and Portugal shoulder similar loads

3/7

Several countries show similar debt levels relative to their economies. Both Britain and Portugal have government debt equal to 93.6% of GDP. Other nations with rising burdens include France at 113%, Canada at 111%, Belgium at 104% and Spain at 102%. This points to a trend of growing obligations across developed economies. (Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

China and India in perspective

4/7

Debt in Asia looks different. China’s government debt is 88.3% of GDP, a bit lower than Britain but still high. India’s debt is 81.9% of GDP, which is smaller than many other countries. This gives New Delhi a more manageable position despite rising debt across the globe. (Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Countries with the lowest debt

5/7

Not all nations struggle under heavy government borrowing. Switzerland tops the list of countries with the lowest debt It holds just 15.7% of GDP. Russia follows at 16.4%, while Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Saudi Arabia also maintain relatively low levels of public debt. This shows that some economies are keeping obligations under control. (Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Global debt patterns

6/7

Across the world, debt levels reveal patterns of economic stress. Advanced economies often carry higher relative debt, while some smaller or resource-rich nations manage lighter obligations. These patterns influence fiscal policy, interest obligations and the capacity to invest in growth and development over the long term. (Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

The big picture

7/7

Affecting economies in diverse ways, government debt continues to rise across the world. Japan is the most indebted, while nations such as India and Switzerland manage more balanced levels. Understanding debt compared to GDP gives a clear picture of a country’s fiscal health and economic strength. It helps investors and policymakers assess stability and risks in a connected global economy. (Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us
Global Debt RankingsJapan Government DebtIndia Debt ComparisonCountry Debt to GDP
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
10 Indian stars eyeing to shine in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH after missing T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon11
title
Ishan Kishan girlfriend
Meet Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia: Relationship confirmed amid T20 World Cup 2026 buzz
camera icon11
title
Pakistan vs Namibia rain scenario
Who will qualify for Super 8 if PAK vs NAM match gets washed out in T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon8
title
best hiking destinations
If you love adventure walks, explore 5 best hiking and trekking destinations from the Himalayan Trails to the Swiss Alps