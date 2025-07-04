Advertisement
NewsPhotosTHESE Countries Have Banned Hijab, Burqa - Are Egypt, France One Of Them?
THESE Countries Have Banned Hijab, Burqa - Are Egypt, France One Of Them?

Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority country with over 70% of the population following Islam, recently banned the wearing of the hijab, niqab, and burqa. As per reports, the government cited obstruction in facial recognition technology as the reason and also emphasised promoting the nation's cultural attire over garments like the burqa and niqab.

Facial recognition is being increasingly inculcated in public spaces like airports, ports, and crowded areas to identify suspects. 

The decision has drawn attention globally, particularly in the context of rising religious conservatism in several parts of the Muslim world.

Here are some other countries that have imposed similar bans:

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Tajikistan

Tajikistan

Tajikistan has also implemented a ban on face coverings.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Egypt

Egypt

Egypt has also restricted face-covering garments.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Syria, Kyrgyzstan

Syria, Kyrgyzstan

Reportedly, face coverings have also been banned in Syria and Kyrgyzstan.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Bulgaria

Bulgaria

Bulgaria is also one of the nations that has enforced a ban on full-face coverings.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Germany

Germany

Several media reports show that Germany's ban on the burqa and hijab is partial. Some states have implemented the rule in schools and public areas. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

France

France

France has long banned face-covering clothing, including the burqa. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Austria

Austria

Burqa has been banned in Austria due to security concerns, and CNN TV18 report suggested that the government of the nation has strongly emphasised secularism. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Denmark

Denmark

Denmark also officially outlawed burqas due to public safety.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan

In 2023, Uzbekistan imposed similar restrictions in public spaces. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

