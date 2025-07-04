THESE Countries Have Banned Hijab, Burqa - Are Egypt, France One Of Them?

photoDetails

Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority country with over 70% of the population following Islam, recently banned the wearing of the hijab, niqab, and burqa. As per reports, the government cited obstruction in facial recognition technology as the reason and also emphasised promoting the nation's cultural attire over garments like the burqa and niqab.

Facial recognition is being increasingly inculcated in public spaces like airports, ports, and crowded areas to identify suspects.

The decision has drawn attention globally, particularly in the context of rising religious conservatism in several parts of the Muslim world.

Here are some other countries that have imposed similar bans: