THESE Countries Have Banned Hijab, Burqa - Are Egypt, France One Of Them?
Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority country with over 70% of the population following Islam, recently banned the wearing of the hijab, niqab, and burqa. As per reports, the government cited obstruction in facial recognition technology as the reason and also emphasised promoting the nation's cultural attire over garments like the burqa and niqab.
Facial recognition is being increasingly inculcated in public spaces like airports, ports, and crowded areas to identify suspects.
The decision has drawn attention globally, particularly in the context of rising religious conservatism in several parts of the Muslim world.
Here are some other countries that have imposed similar bans:
Tajikistan
Tajikistan has also implemented a ban on face coverings.
Egypt
Egypt has also restricted face-covering garments.
Syria, Kyrgyzstan
Reportedly, face coverings have also been banned in Syria and Kyrgyzstan.
Bulgaria
Bulgaria is also one of the nations that has enforced a ban on full-face coverings.
Germany
Several media reports show that Germany's ban on the burqa and hijab is partial. Some states have implemented the rule in schools and public areas.
France
France has long banned face-covering clothing, including the burqa.
Austria
Burqa has been banned in Austria due to security concerns, and CNN TV18 report suggested that the government of the nation has strongly emphasised secularism.
Denmark
Denmark also officially outlawed burqas due to public safety.
Uzbekistan
In 2023, Uzbekistan imposed similar restrictions in public spaces.
