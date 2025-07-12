Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2930535https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/this-country-has-no-hospitals-hasn-t-seen-single-birth-in-nearly-100-years-the-name-will-surprise-you-2930535
NewsPhotosThis Country Has No Hospitals, Hasn’t Seen Single Birth In Nearly 100 Years – The Name Will Surprise You
photoDetails

This Country Has No Hospitals, Hasn’t Seen Single Birth In Nearly 100 Years – The Name Will Surprise You

Vatican City, the world’s smallest country, has no hospitals — and surprisingly, no child has been born there in nearly 100 years. With a tiny population made up mostly of priests and religious officials, and top hospitals nearby in Rome, the need for a hospital or maternity care has never existed.

 

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Follow Us

A Country Without Hospitals? Yes, It Exists

1/8
A Country Without Hospitals? Yes, It Exists

Hospitals, schools, and public services are the foundation of any modern nation. But what if we told you there’s a country with zero hospitals — and even more shockingly, no childbirths in almost 100 years? As unbelievable as it sounds, this is absolutely true.

 

Follow Us

The Country Is… Vatican City

2/8
The Country Is… Vatican City

The country in question is Vatican City — the world’s smallest independent nation, located in the heart of Rome, Italy. It's the spiritual and administrative headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, home to the Pope, and a population of only around 800-900 residents.

 

Follow Us

No Hospitals Since Day One

3/8
No Hospitals Since Day One

Since becoming an independent nation on February 11, 1929, Vatican City has never built a hospital within its borders, as per media reports. Despite being sovereign, it relies entirely on Italy especially Rome for medical emergencies, hospital care, and other healthcare services.

 

Follow Us

No Births in Almost a Century

4/8
No Births in Almost a Century

Because Vatican City has no maternity ward or hospital, it has not recorded a single childbirth since 1929. Reports suggest that any women affiliated with the Vatican (usually not residents) deliver in nearby Italian hospitals.

 

Follow Us

Why No Hospital Was Ever Built?

5/8
Why No Hospital Was Ever Built?

Vatican City is extremely small just 118 acres with a population mostly made up of priests and religious officials. Since there are no families or permanent female residents, the need for a hospital or maternity care is minimal. Plus, being located inside Rome, top hospitals are just minutes away, making a local hospital unnecessary.

 

Follow Us

What Happens in Emergencies?

6/8
What Happens in Emergencies?

In case of medical emergencies, residents and visitors are immediately taken to nearby hospitals in Rome. Vatican also has on-site medical units for basic first-aid and consultations but no full-service hospital or ER.

 

Follow Us

Other Unique Facts About Vatican City

7/8
Other Unique Facts About Vatican City

Vatican City has no airport, highways, or even permanent citizens. It also has the world’s smallest railway station, used only for transporting goods. Citizenship is granted only to those serving the Vatican, and it ends when their duties are over.

 

Follow Us

A Country Unlike Any Other

8/8
A Country Unlike Any Other

Vatican City is a nation like no other. Despite lacking basic infrastructure like hospitals, it functions smoothly due to its special structure, limited population, and close ties with Italy. And yes, it remains the only country in the world with no childbirths in nearly a century.

(Images Credit: Freepik)

Follow Us
Vatican Citycountry without hospitalsWorld's Smallest CountryVatican City birthsVatican City no hospitals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most Hundreds In Test Cricket: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith; Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Sadhguru
Meet Sadhguru From His Initial Days- Know About His Love For Luxurious Cars And Bikes; Educational Qualification And List Of Expensive Assets
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet IITian Who Was Rejected 75 times, Failed In 7 Startups Now Runs Rs 93500000000 Company—His Business Is….
camera icon7
title
IAS Officer Sreenath K
Meet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...
camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma captaincy
Stats Don’t Lie: Why Rohit Sharma Deserves To Captain India In the 2027 World Cup Over Shubman Gill
NEWS ON ONE CLICK