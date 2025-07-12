This Country Has No Hospitals, Hasn’t Seen Single Birth In Nearly 100 Years – The Name Will Surprise You
Vatican City, the world’s smallest country, has no hospitals — and surprisingly, no child has been born there in nearly 100 years. With a tiny population made up mostly of priests and religious officials, and top hospitals nearby in Rome, the need for a hospital or maternity care has never existed.
A Country Without Hospitals? Yes, It Exists
Hospitals, schools, and public services are the foundation of any modern nation. But what if we told you there’s a country with zero hospitals — and even more shockingly, no childbirths in almost 100 years? As unbelievable as it sounds, this is absolutely true.
The Country Is… Vatican City
The country in question is Vatican City — the world’s smallest independent nation, located in the heart of Rome, Italy. It's the spiritual and administrative headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, home to the Pope, and a population of only around 800-900 residents.
No Hospitals Since Day One
Since becoming an independent nation on February 11, 1929, Vatican City has never built a hospital within its borders, as per media reports. Despite being sovereign, it relies entirely on Italy especially Rome for medical emergencies, hospital care, and other healthcare services.
No Births in Almost a Century
Because Vatican City has no maternity ward or hospital, it has not recorded a single childbirth since 1929. Reports suggest that any women affiliated with the Vatican (usually not residents) deliver in nearby Italian hospitals.
Why No Hospital Was Ever Built?
Vatican City is extremely small just 118 acres with a population mostly made up of priests and religious officials. Since there are no families or permanent female residents, the need for a hospital or maternity care is minimal. Plus, being located inside Rome, top hospitals are just minutes away, making a local hospital unnecessary.
What Happens in Emergencies?
In case of medical emergencies, residents and visitors are immediately taken to nearby hospitals in Rome. Vatican also has on-site medical units for basic first-aid and consultations but no full-service hospital or ER.
Other Unique Facts About Vatican City
Vatican City has no airport, highways, or even permanent citizens. It also has the world’s smallest railway station, used only for transporting goods. Citizenship is granted only to those serving the Vatican, and it ends when their duties are over.
A Country Unlike Any Other
Vatican City is a nation like no other. Despite lacking basic infrastructure like hospitals, it functions smoothly due to its special structure, limited population, and close ties with Italy. And yes, it remains the only country in the world with no childbirths in nearly a century.
(Images Credit: Freepik)
