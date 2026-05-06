This country is called as 'Land of Cakes', Here's the reason behind this unique title

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Scotland is one of the largest oat-producing regions in the UK. Around 60–70% of the UK’s oats are grown in Scotland, which explains why oat-based foods like oatcakes became a dietary staple.

The baking sector is an important part of Scotland’s food industry, contributing hundreds of millions of pounds annually through products like cakes, biscuits, and traditional breads. (Image credit: Freepik)