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NewsPhotosThis country is known as ‘Land of Rivers’
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This country is known as ‘Land of Rivers’

Imagine a land where rivers are not just part of the landscape but the very lifeline of its people. That’s Bangladesh, famously known as the “Land of Rivers.” With hundreds of rivers flowing across its terrain, water here is everywhere guiding livelihoods, shaping culture, and defining the country’s identity.

 

Updated:Apr 26, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
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A giant river network

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A giant river network

Bangladesh sits on one of the largest river systems in the world. Three mighty rivers the Ganges River, Brahmaputra River, and Meghna River—merge and spread across the land like veins. These rivers break the country into countless channels, islands, and floodplains, creating a landscape that is constantly changing and incredibly fertile.

 

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Rivers that give and take

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Rivers that give and take

In Bangladesh, rivers are both a blessing and a challenge. On one hand, they bring rich alluvial soil, making the land perfect for agriculture. Farmers depend on them for irrigation, while fishermen rely on their waters for survival. On the other hand, during the monsoon, these same rivers can overflow, causing floods that reshape entire regions and affect millions of lives.

 

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The heart of everyday life

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The heart of everyday life

Rivers are deeply connected to daily life in Bangladesh. Boats are a common mode of transport, riverbanks are bustling with activity, and entire communities grow around these waterways. From trade to travel, and from food to festivals, rivers influence almost every aspect of life.

 

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A culture flowing with rivers

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A culture flowing with rivers

The spirit of rivers is reflected in Bangladesh’s culture. Folk songs, poetry, and traditions often celebrate the rhythm of flowing water. Rivers are not just physical features—they are emotional and cultural symbols that connect people to their land.

 

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Nature’s ever-changing canvas

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Nature’s ever-changing canvas

One of the most fascinating aspects of Bangladesh is how its rivers constantly reshape the land. New islands form, old ones disappear, and river courses shift over time. It’s a living, breathing landscape that never stays the same. The title “Land of Rivers” is more than just a nickname for Bangladesh it’s a reflection of its soul. 

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