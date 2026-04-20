This country is known as the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ — find out why

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Subglacial volcanoes often lie beneath ice caps, leading to explosive interactions when they erupt.

Erupting volcanoes like those in the Reykjanes Peninsula or historic sites such as Eyjafjallajökull highlight the “fire” in Iceland’s nickname. Glowing lava flows contrast sharply with the surrounding snow or barren fields.

Glaciers dominate parts of Iceland, with Vatnajökull, Europe’s largest ice cap, covering thousands of square kilometers. These frozen giants slowly carve valleys and create stunning lagoons as they melt. (Image: Freepik)