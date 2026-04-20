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NewsPhotosThis country is known as the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ — find out why
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This country is known as the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ — find out why

Iceland, famously known as the Land of Fire and Ice, earns its nickname from its geological contrast with active volcanoes and geothermal fury (“fire”) alongside vast glaciers and icy landscapes (“ice”).
Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
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Subglacial volcanoes often lie beneath ice caps, leading to explosive interactions when they erupt.

Erupting volcanoes like those in the Reykjanes Peninsula or historic sites such as Eyjafjallajökull highlight the “fire” in Iceland’s nickname. Glowing lava flows contrast sharply with the surrounding snow or barren fields.

Glaciers dominate parts of Iceland, with Vatnajökull, Europe’s largest ice cap, covering thousands of square kilometers. These frozen giants slowly carve valleys and create stunning lagoons as they melt. (Image: Freepik)

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Ice caps often sit directly atop volcanoes, embodying the perfect “fire and ice” duality.

At the edge of Vatnajökull, icebergs calve into the Jökulsárlón lagoon before floating out to sea. Nearby Diamond Beach features black volcanic sand scattered with glittering ice chunks, creating a magical scene. (Image: Freepik)  

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The aurora borealis frequently illuminates Iceland’s dark skies, adding an ethereal glow above glaciers, volcanoes, or black sand shores, especially during winter months. (Image: Freepik)  

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The black pebble beach, framed by basalt columns and crashing Atlantic waves, showcases volcanic origins. In winter or at night, it becomes a prime spot for viewing the Northern Lights. (Image: Freepik)  

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This extreme yet beautiful country continues to evolve through the powerful dance of fire and ice, making it one of the most photogenic destinations on Earth. (Image: Freepik)  

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Iceland

The raw beauty of Iceland, the fire and ice nation on the globe. (Image: Freepik)

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Icelandfire and ice nationIce volcanoes
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