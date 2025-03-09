This Country Is Selling Its Citizenship For Rs 91 Lakh To….– It’s Not US, UK, Or UAE
A tiny island nation in the Pacific is offering citizenship in exchange for funds to combat climate change. Nauru, one of the smallest countries in the world, has launched this unique program to secure its future as rising sea levels threaten its existence.
Where is this country?
Nauru is a small island nation located in the Pacific Ocean, covering just 20 square kilometers. With a population of only 12,500, it is among the least populated countries in the world. Due to its low elevation, Nauru faces a serious threat from climate change, making immediate action necessary.
Citizenship for Rs 91 Lakh – Why?
Nauru is offering citizenship for 105,000 dollars (approximately Rs 91.44 lakh) per passport. The revenue generated from this program will be used to fund climate protection initiatives and relocate residents to safer, higher ground. This initiative is a crucial step to protect the island from environmental disasters.
Climate Crisis – A Nation at Risk
Nauru is facing severe coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and frequent storms, making many parts of the island uninhabitable. The government has taken this bold step to raise funds for urgent relocation efforts. Without immediate action, Nauru’s population could be displaced permanently.
What the President Says
Nauru’s President, David Adeang, emphasized the urgency of the situation. He stated to CNN, “While the world debates climate action, we must take proactive steps to secure our nation’s future.” His statement highlights the island’s desperate need for financial support to address the crisis.
Benefits of Nauru Citizenship
Buying Nauru’s citizenship comes with perks. Passport holders can enjoy visa-free access to 89 countries, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. This makes it an attractive option for individuals from countries with restricted travel policies.
Strict Eligibility Rules Apply
Nauru’s citizenship scheme comes with strict screening criteria. Individuals with criminal records or security concerns will be denied citizenship to prevent misuse of the program. The country aims to maintain its reputation while securing much-needed funds.
Nauru’s History – From Wealth to Struggle
In the early 20th century, Nauru was one of the wealthiest nations due to phosphate mining. However, excessive mining left 80 per cent of the island uninhabitable, causing long-term environmental and economic challenges. Today, most of its population lives along the vulnerable coastline.
Other Revenue Sources Have Failed
To sustain its economy, Nauru once hosted offshore detention centers for refugees attempting to reach Australia. However, due to international criticism over poor conditions and detainee deaths, this program was significantly reduced, forcing the country to seek alternative revenue sources.
