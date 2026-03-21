This European Island has two nationalities: Swaps countries every six months
Border irregularities are found throughout Europe – and the world – but a 200m-long island that swaps countries biannually is unfathomably odd. And few, curiously, know much about Pheasant Island at all.
This tiny, uninhabited island in the Bidasoa River alternates control every six months: Spain governs from February 1 to July 31, then France takes over from August 1 to January 31, a tradition unbroken since the 1659 Treaty of the Pyrenees. (Image: ChatGPT)
Post-1648 Thirty Years' War ceasefire, Pheasant Island hosted 24 peace conferences, culminating in the 1659 Treaty of the Pyrenees, commemorated by a bilingual monolith. (Image: ChatGPT)
Known as Isla de los Faisanes in Spanish, Île des Faisans in French, and Faisai Uhartea in Basque, Pheasant Island ironically hosts no pheasants—a fact that disappointed author Victor Hugo during his 1843 visit. (Image: ChatGPT)
In 1660, it symbolised unity when France's Louis XIV wed Spain's Maria Theresa there. This unique Franco-Spanish border gem endures as a testament to reconciliation. (Image: X)
Originally neutral ground for peace talks ending Franco-Spanish wars, it became a "temporal condominium" to symbolise lasting harmony between former rivals, with no residents or buildings today.
France and Spain manage it quietly via their navies, making it the world's only time-based border shift. (Image: X)
The nearest airport to the Island is Spain's San Sebastian Airport, just 10 minutes from Pheasant Island, gateway to the foodie haven of San Sebastian. In France, Biarritz Airport serves the lively seaside town, only 21 minutes away. (Image: ChatGPT)
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