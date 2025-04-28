THIS Is Pakistan’s Most Expensive School, Gives Tough Competition To India’s Mayo College, Name Is..., Fees Is Rs...
When you think of expensive schools, you might first think of places like London, New York, or Mumbai. But in Pakistan, there’s a school that is just as costly — Lahore Grammar School (LGS).
Founded In 1979
Founded in 1979, LGS is a private school linked to the Cambridge Board of International Examinations and offers education up to A Levels. Besides its elite campuses, LGS also runs Landmark Schools for middle-income families and the Lahore Education Society School for low-income students.
Status and symbol
According to media reports, at LGS, the yearly fees can be shocking. It costs around 2.5 million Pakistani Rupees (about Rs 7.5 lakh in Indian currency), making it a status symbol for wealthy families in Pakistan.
School Location
LGS has more than 70 campuses across Pakistan, in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujrat.
Curriculum
The Lower School curriculum nurtures children's love for play, discovery, and community. In the O and A level programs, we focus on inquiry, discussions, and fostering resilience, personal growth, and academic excellence as students mature and develop independence.
LGS Fees
According to media reports, LGS fees change depending on the grade. At LGS International, one of the country’s top branches, fees start at USD 12,839 for Grade 1 and go up to USD 15,251 for Grades 9 to 12.
Admission Seats
Parents must also pay extra for registration, security deposits, and clearance certificates. Plus, the first quarter's fee is non-refundable, making admissions a major financial decision. Getting into LGS is tough too. Seats are limited, competition is high, and many parents are ready to spend a lot to secure a spot.
High fees
In a country where the quality of education can vary greatly, LGS is seen as a top school — but it comes at a price that only a few can afford.
