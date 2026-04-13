This is the World’s oldest and deepest Lake, and it’s more mysterious than you think

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Size and Capacity

Situated in the south-east of Siberia, Lake Baikal is the world’s oldest lake at 25 million years and also deepest at 1,700 metres. It holds about 20% of the planet’s unfrozen freshwater and, because of its age and isolation, is home to an exceptionally rich and unusual freshwater ecosystem, earning it the title of the “Galapagos of Russia.”

Lake Baikal stretches about 636 km in length and covers around 31,500 square km, making it one of the largest lakes by surface area as well as the largest freshwater lake by volume.

It holds about one-fifth of the world’s unfrozen freshwater, which is why it is often described as a global water reserve. (Image: JSTOR Daily)