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NewsPhotosThis is the World’s oldest and deepest Lake, and it’s more mysterious than you think
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This is the World’s oldest and deepest Lake, and it’s more mysterious than you think

With all the discussion surrounding International waterways, ever thought about the lakes that dominate our globe, from the Caspian Sea to the Great Lakes of North America to Wular Lake. These water bodies serve as the backbone of life on Earth, but have you ever thought about which lake is the deepest and oldest?
 

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
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Size and Capacity

Situated in the south-east of Siberia, Lake Baikal is the world’s oldest lake at 25 million years and also deepest at 1,700 metres. It holds about 20% of the planet’s unfrozen freshwater and, because of its age and isolation, is home to an exceptionally rich and unusual freshwater ecosystem, earning it the title of the “Galapagos of Russia.”

Lake Baikal stretches about 636 km in length and covers around 31,500 square km, making it one of the largest lakes by surface area as well as the largest freshwater lake by volume.

It holds about one-fifth of the world’s unfrozen freshwater, which is why it is often described as a global water reserve.  (Image: JSTOR Daily)

 

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Formed due to drifting of plates. (Image: @Evergreen/UNESCO)

Geography

Baikal is a rift lake, formed in a deep structural hollow where the Earth’s crust is pulling apart. More than 330 rivers and streams flow into it, while the Angara River is its only outlet. Its basin is surrounded by mountains, and the lake floor contains very thick sediment deposits that are important for climate and geological research. (Image: @Evergreen/UNESCO)

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Floral and Fauna reserve. (Image: @Evergreen/UNESCO)

Flora and Fauna reserve

Baikal Lake is famous for its exceptional biodiversity and many endemic species found nowhere else. Scientists note more than 2,600 aquatic species and subspecies in the Baikal region, with a large share unique to the lake. One of its best-known animals is the Baikal seal, the world’s only entirely freshwater seal. (Image: @Evergreen/UNESCO)

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Lake Baikal, an UNESCO heritage Site (Image: @Evergreen/UNESCO)

UNESCO Site

Lake Baikal is scientifically important because its age, isolation, and deep sediments preserve a long record of environmental change. That makes it valuable for studying evolution, ecology, and climate history. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is widely regarded as a natural treasure. (Image: @Evergreen/UNESCO)  

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World's deepest lakeoldest lakeLake BaikalRussia
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