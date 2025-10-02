This Island Changes Nation Every 6 Months — France And Spain Share It In A Rare Border Agreement
A tiny island in Europe is the centre of one of the world’s strangest political arrangements that works. In a rare show of international cooperation, two countries share this island — each controlling it for six months at a time. The island has a history and symbolises a year-old peace agreement that remains in effect to this day. Its shifting nations continue to intrigue historians and border enthusiasts around the world.
Pheasant Island
An island in the Bidasoa River that reportedly remains uninhabited is nothing short of a marvelous example of a border agreement between two nations that works.
Pheasant Island is between France and Spain, and could be seen as one of the strangest yet amazing border arrangements in the world, and not exactly a destination for tourism.
Area
The area of the island, according to reports, is 6,820 sq m. The exchange of the island takes place every six months, and it happens peacefully, respecting an agreement.
The Treaty
The peace agreement is known as the "Treaty of the Pyrenees," which was signed in 1659 and ended the conflict between France and Spain.
The Story
As mentioned before the agreement for the island and it changing nationality every six months reportedly began with the Treaty and Pheasant Island was chosen as the neutral ground for the meeting of the leaders. While neither side wanted to give up the island completely, an agreement was made.
The 6 Month Rule
For six months of the year, the Pheasant Island is under Spanish rule, and for the following six months it is governed by France.
Tourism
Reports suggest that, while the island has no tourism, its true value lies in the rich shared history between the two nations.
The Name!
Pheasant Island, in French, is Ile des Faisans, and in Spanish it is Isla de los Faisanes.
