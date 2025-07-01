THIS Muslim Country Offers Fully Funded Scholarships To Indian Students With Free Flights, No Rent, And Monthly Stipend– Apply Before August 1

5 / 7

If you're considering studying in Uzbekistan, this fully-funded scholarship offers several attractive benefits for Indian students:

What’s included:

Free round-trip airfare: One ticket to Uzbekistan and one for your return.

A monthly stipend of USD 500 (approx. ₹43,000) to cover living expenses.

An additional USD 100 (around ₹8,500) per month for accommodation.

Two cultural tours during your course, with USD 100 (₹8,500) provided for each trip to explore Uzbekistan.