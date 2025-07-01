THIS Muslim Country Offers Fully Funded Scholarships To Indian Students With Free Flights, No Rent, And Monthly Stipend– Apply Before August 1
Fully-funded scholarships have been announced for the 2025–26 academic year, offering students a chance to pursue Master’s programs at a prestigious international university known for tourism and cultural heritage studies. Located in a historic city, the institution aims to attract global talent and promote academic exchange in the field of tourism education.
Fully funded scholarships 2025-26
Indian students now have an excellent opportunity to pursue higher education abroad without financial stress. The Government of Uzbekistan is offering fully-funded scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year. These scholarships are available for Master’s programs at the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, located in the scenic and historic city of Samarkand.
Monthly stipend
The scholarship covers full tuition fees, ensuring students do not bear any academic expenses. In addition, recipients will receive a monthly stipend of approximately ₹43,000 to support their living costs. The scholarship also includes an extra allowance specifically for local travel and sightseeing within Uzbekistan, allowing students to explore the country’s rich culture and heritage.
Who can apply?
Students who wish to pursue a Master's degree in fields such as Tourism and Hospitality, Archaeology, Museum Studies, or Restoration and Heritage Management can apply for the scholarship. All courses at the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage are taught in English, ensuring that language will not be a barrier for international applicants.
How to apply?
Interested students can apply for the scholarship by visiting the university’s official admission portal at admissions.univ-silkroad.uz. The last date to submit applications is August 1, 2025. This fully-funded scholarship initiative is part of Uzbekistan’s broader effort to strengthen educational collaboration with member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including India.
What are the benefits?
If you're considering studying in Uzbekistan, this fully-funded scholarship offers several attractive benefits for Indian students:
What’s included:
Free round-trip airfare: One ticket to Uzbekistan and one for your return.
A monthly stipend of USD 500 (approx. ₹43,000) to cover living expenses.
An additional USD 100 (around ₹8,500) per month for accommodation.
Two cultural tours during your course, with USD 100 (₹8,500) provided for each trip to explore Uzbekistan.
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Possess a valid passport.
Hold a recognized undergraduate degree with a valid certificate.
Submit a CV (resume) along with a passport-sized photograph.
Have an IELTS score of at least 6.0 (waived if the medium of instruction during graduation was English).
Write a 1.5-page essay on the topic: “Contributing to the development of tourism in SCO countries.”
Here's what Indian govt says
The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has clarified that it is not part of the admission or selection process. The final decision regarding the scholarship will rest solely with the Government of Uzbekistan. If you're aiming for a fully funded international education experience, don’t miss this opportunity. Apply by August 1, 2025, at: admissions.univ-silkroad.uz.
