This River Runs Through 10 Countries And 4 Capitals – Why Has No One Told You It?

The story begins at Donaueschingen, a town where two small streams, the Breg and the Brigach, meet and form the first breath of the Danube. Once the waters merge, the river moves northeast and then sweeps southeast, settling into fields, hills and cities that still look to it for life.

An unusual detail always stands out: the Danube is the only major river on the planet that flows through four national capitals: Vienna in Austria, Bratislava in Slovakia, Budapest in Hungary and Belgrade in Serbia. These cities built themselves around its curves, lifting their fortunes through trade routes, steady water supply and the sense of security that a wide river often offered growing settlements. The river shaped their history and continues to anchor their identity.

(Photo: Reuters)