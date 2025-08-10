Advertisement
THIS Train Passes Through Apartments, Has Rooftop Gas Station: Sci-Fi City Not Located In US, UK But...

Chongqing, a futuristic Chinese city, features trains through buildings, rooftop plazas, deep metro stations, and pandas near skyscrapers, shaped by rapid growth, hilly terrain, rich history and vibrant, layered urban life along two rivers.

 

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Chongqing amazes visitors with futuristic sights of trains that pass through apartment blocks, rooftop public squares, and giant pandas living near skyscrapers, making it feel like something from a science fiction movie (Image: Social Media/ X)

The city’s zoo houses giant pandas just steps from tall towers. A unique public square sits atop a 22-story building, while an aerial railway runs straight through residential flats.

 

Futuristic suspension bridges and a colourful skyline shining over the Yangtze River define Chongqing’s night view. One metro station lies deep underground, accessible only through unusually long escalators.

 

Chongqing’s rapid expansion happened without strict urban planning, giving rise to unusual designs. The result is a three-dimensional city that feels both chaotic and fascinating, blending modernity with unexpected quirks.

 

Built on steep hills beside the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, Chongqing’s terrain forces construction upwards. This vertical growth creates layered streets, stacked buildings, and elevated public spaces, unlike most cities. (Images: Freepik)

Once a small fishing and trading town, Chongqing became China’s wartime capital in World War II, endured heavy bombings, and later developed into an important industrial and economic powerhouse.

 

Social media is filled with Chongqing’s surreal daily scenes which indludes rooftop plazas with river views, trains cutting through buildings and cityscapes that seem more like movie sets than real life.

 

ChongqingChina railwayRailways
