7 / 9

The flow of Brahmaputra is special; it flows in diametrically opposite directions – west to east in Tibet and east to west in Assam. In Tibet, it is less full of water and silt because of the cold and dry climate, but in its passage through India, it is supplemented with many rain-fed tributaries, resulting in heavy siltation, recurring floods, and the development of braided channels and river islands, such as Majuli, the largest in the world. Tibet's high gradient of a fall of some 4,800 meters in 1,700 kilometers provides enormous hydroelectric potential, a characteristic much diminished on its passage into the Assam Valley.