TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2025: Donald Trump, Md Yunus, Elon Musk Rank High; Did PM Modi Feature?
TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2025: TIME has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 TIME100 list, celebrating the 100 most influential people shaping the world. This year’s edition features five global covers, each spotlighting a standout figure from the list: actor and producer Demi Moore, artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, former tennis star and businesswoman Serena Williams, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis. Olympic swimmer Léon Marchand, 22 years old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, who is 84 years old.
World's Top Political Figures
The list features world leaders and US political figures including: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, Claudia Sheinbaum, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Javier Milei, Keir Starmer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., María Corina Machado, Friedrich Merz, Duma Boko, Teresa Ribera, Howard Lutnick, Russell Vought, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Lee Jae-myung, Muhammad Yunus, and more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not feature on the list. What is interesting that no Indian has been ranked among the top 100, an aberration this year, given past precedents.
Musk-Trump's Repeat Appearance
Donald Trump is on the list for the 7th time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include: Elon Musk (6), Mark Zuckerberg (5), Serena Williams (3), Lorne Michaels (3), Simone Biles (3), Kristen Wiig (2), Ed Sheeran (2), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (2), Demis Hassabis (2), Scarlett Johansson (2), Megyn Kelly (2), Blake Lively (2), Javier Milei (2), Miuccia Prada (2), Joe Rogan (2), and Ted Sarandos (2).
Celebs Across Fields
The TIME100 twenty-second annual list features: Shonda Rhimes on Ted Sarandos, Will Ferrell on Lorne Michaels, Aly Raisman on Simone Biles, Michelle Yeoh on Jon M. Chu, Gloria Steinem on Gisèle Pelicot, Noah Kahan on Hozier, Amy Poehler on Rashida Jones, Derek Jeter on Jalen Hurts, Chris Evans on Scarlett Johansson, Hoda Kotb on Snoop Dogg, Jorge Ramos on Claudia Sheinbaum, Patti LuPone on Nicole Scherzinger, Chris Hemsworth on Ed Sheeran, Ryan Murphy on Demi Moore, Elliot Page on Raquel Willis, Ali Wong on Nikki Glaser, Diane Sawyer on David Muir, Lily Collins on Rosé, Keke Palmer on Kwame Onwuachi, Regina King on Danielle Deadwyler, Ted Danson on Kristen Bell, Becky G on Willy Chavarria, Baz Luhrmann on Miuccia Prada, Reese Witherspoon on Amy Griffin, and more.
Influential Women
Women on this year's list include: Simone Biles, Scarlett Johansson, Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, Rashida Jones, Blake Lively, Nikki Glaser, Bobbi Brown, Sandra Díaz, Wendy Freedman, Reshma Kewalramani, Ismahane Elouafi, Fatou Baldeh, Julie Burkhart, Noa Argamani, Bonnie Y Chan, Lisa Su, and others.
Entertainers Of The Year
Over a dozen entertainers are featured on this year's list, including: Scarlett Johansson, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, Kristen Bell, Adrien Brody, Blake Lively, Rosé, Nicole Scherzinger, Jon M. Chu, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Lorne Michaels, Nikki Glaser, Adam Scott, Kristen Wiig, Diego Luna, Daniel Dae Kim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Mohammad Rasoulof, Hozier, Myles Smith, Yoshiki, and more.
Top Athletes
Athletes on this year's list include: Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Jalen Hurts, Léon Marchand, and Napheesa Collier. Fashion, visual and literary arts icons featured include: Miuccia Prada, Yoshitomo Nara, Mickalene Thomas, Annabelle Selldorf, Ma Yansong, Willy Chavarria, Percival Everett, Amy Griffin, Miranda July, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kwame Onwuachi, Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, and more, as well as media figures including David Muir, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan.
Biz-Tech Leaders
Business, technology and innovation leaders featured include: Mark Zuckerberg, Ted Sarandos, Larry Fink, Alex Karp, Andrew Forrest, Doug McMillon, Ed Bastian, Lisa Su, Bobbi Brown, Bonnie Y Chan, Reshma Kewalramani, Dario Amodei, Tim Cadogan, Mo Abudu, Stephen J. Squeri, Liang Wenfeng, and more. Other notable tribute writers include: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Gates, Alicia Keys, Malala Yousafzai, Shaboozey, Stella McCartney, Alex Morgan, Idris Elba, Lara Trump, Summer McIntosh, Marco Rubio, Ashton Kutcher, Charlamagne tha God, and more.
Trending Photos