TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2025: TIME has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 TIME100 list, celebrating the 100 most influential people shaping the world. This year’s edition features five global covers, each spotlighting a standout figure from the list: actor and producer Demi Moore, artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, former tennis star and businesswoman Serena Williams, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis. Olympic swimmer Léon Marchand, 22 years old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, who is 84 years old.