Giant Anteater: Their habitat is in Central and South America, and they eat ants and termites. Giant anteaters has a long, sticky tongue (up to 2 feet) that flicks in and out up to 150 times per minute. No teeth at all and instead, it relies on a muscular stomach to grind food, often swallowing small stones and sand to aid digestion. They can even eat over 30,000 insects in a single day.