Top 10 Cleanest Cities In World: From Toronto To Los Angeles; Did Any Indian City Make The List?
A recent ranking highlights the top cleanest cities in the world, showcasing urban areas that excel in cleanliness, sustainability, and overall environmental quality. The report examines factors such as waste management, air quality, green initiatives, and public infrastructure. It also explores how different regions compare and whether any cities from certain countries make it into the top tier. According to the ranking by IQAir, dated November 15, 2025, (local time), here are the top 10 cleanest major cities in the world:
(Note- the ranking is in the live system)
Who Is At Top?
Vancouver, Canada, is at the top of the list.
Who Made It To Top 3?
Rank 2- Toronto, Canada; Rank 3- Brussels, Belgium
Other Ranks
Rank 4- Houston, USA; Rank 5- San Francisco, USA
Who Is At 6th?
Kuching, Malaysia, is ranked sixth on the list of the cleanest cities in the world.
From 7th to 9th
Rank 7- Birmingham, United Kingdom; Rank 8- Amsterdam, Netherlands; Rank 9- Los Angeles, USA
Who Is At 10th?
Copenhagen, Denmark, is in tenth position in the list of the cleanest cities in the world.
Indian Cities In The Mix
Out of the 126 cities named in the list of the top cleanest major cities of the world, three Indian cities were named by IQAir.
Indian Cities
Rank 115- Mumbai; Rank 123- Kolkata; Rank 125- Delhi
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos