Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974500https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/top-10-countries-in-the-world-with-most-rivers-who-is-at-top-check-indias-rank-in-list-2974500
NewsPhotosTop 10 Countries In The World With Most Rivers - Who Is At Top? Check India's Rank In List
photoDetails

Top 10 Countries In The World With Most Rivers - Who Is At Top? Check India's Rank In List

From vast river networks in Europe to the dense waterways of Asia, this list highlights the nations with the richest freshwater resources. Find out which country tops the chart. Discover Top 10 Countries In The World With Highest Number of Rivers, according to the World of Statistics:

 

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Russia Is At Top

1/10
Russia Is At Top

Russia is at top of the list of countries with most rivers. One of the most prominent ones in the nation is Volga which is the longest river in Europe. 

Another important one is, the Amur, that flows in three nations: Russia, China, and Mongolia. It is known by different names in the other nations. 

Follow Us

United States

2/10
United States

The next on the list is United States, and some of the most prominent rivers of the nation include: Mississippi River, the Rio Grande, and more. 

Follow Us

Canada

3/10
Canada

Canada's longest river is the Mackenzie River. Another important one is the St. Lawrence River which is the key trade route to the Atlantic.

Follow Us

Brazil

4/10
Brazil

Fourth on the list is Brazil that is the home for Amazon River – largest by volume in the world and the second longest river in the world. Another one is Paraná River that is shared with Paraguay and Argentina. 

Follow Us

China

5/10
China

China is the home to the longest river in Asia - the Yangtze River. On the other hand is the Yellow River (Huang He) that is second-longest river in the country. 

Follow Us

What Is India's Rank?

6/10
What Is India's Rank?

India is the sixth on the list and the rivers of India can be classified into four groups: Himalayan rivers, Deccan rivers, Coastal rivers, and Rivers of the inland drainage basin. Some of the longest rivers in the country are: Indus, Brahmaputra, Ganga, Godavari, Narmada, and Krishna. 

Follow Us

Indonesia

7/10
Indonesia

Next is Indonesia, with Kapuas River as the longest one in the country. 

Follow Us

Australia

8/10
Australia

The top three longest rivers in Australia are: Murray, Darling, and Murrumbidgee. 

Follow Us

Democratic Republic of the Congo

9/10
Democratic Republic of the Congo

The most prominent river in the country is the Congo River that is considered the deepest one in the world. 

Follow Us

Argentina

10/10
Argentina

The 10th nation of the list is Argentina and has rivers including Paraná, Uruguay, and Paraguay. 

Follow Us
World riversRivers in India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend
Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend? Meet Gorgeous Influencer Juhi Bhatt, The Woman Rumoured To Be Dating BeerBiceps After His Split With Nikki Sharma
camera icon7
title
Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike, Who Charges Whopping Rs 5,00,000 Per Event Due To His Resemblance To The Superstar
camera icon7
title
Diwali 2025
Celebrating Diwali Alone? 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Diwali For The Perfect Vibes
camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 20- 26: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice