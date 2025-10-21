Top 10 Countries In The World With Most Rivers - Who Is At Top? Check India's Rank In List
From vast river networks in Europe to the dense waterways of Asia, this list highlights the nations with the richest freshwater resources. Find out which country tops the chart. Discover Top 10 Countries In The World With Highest Number of Rivers, according to the World of Statistics:
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Russia Is At Top
Russia is at top of the list of countries with most rivers. One of the most prominent ones in the nation is Volga which is the longest river in Europe.
Another important one is, the Amur, that flows in three nations: Russia, China, and Mongolia. It is known by different names in the other nations.
United States
The next on the list is United States, and some of the most prominent rivers of the nation include: Mississippi River, the Rio Grande, and more.
Canada
Canada's longest river is the Mackenzie River. Another important one is the St. Lawrence River which is the key trade route to the Atlantic.
Brazil
Fourth on the list is Brazil that is the home for Amazon River – largest by volume in the world and the second longest river in the world. Another one is Paraná River that is shared with Paraguay and Argentina.
China
China is the home to the longest river in Asia - the Yangtze River. On the other hand is the Yellow River (Huang He) that is second-longest river in the country.
What Is India's Rank?
India is the sixth on the list and the rivers of India can be classified into four groups: Himalayan rivers, Deccan rivers, Coastal rivers, and Rivers of the inland drainage basin. Some of the longest rivers in the country are: Indus, Brahmaputra, Ganga, Godavari, Narmada, and Krishna.
Indonesia
Next is Indonesia, with Kapuas River as the longest one in the country.
Australia
The top three longest rivers in Australia are: Murray, Darling, and Murrumbidgee.
Democratic Republic of the Congo
The most prominent river in the country is the Congo River that is considered the deepest one in the world.
Argentina
The 10th nation of the list is Argentina and has rivers including Paraná, Uruguay, and Paraguay.
