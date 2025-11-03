Top 10 Countries With Best Judicial Systems In The World - But Where Does India Rank
The strength of a nation’s judicial system plays a crucial role in upholding democracy, ensuring justice, and protecting the rights of its citizens. Around the world, several countries are recognised for their transparent legal systems, efficient courts, and strong commitment to the rule of law. These nations often demonstrate judicial independence, quick case resolution, and equal access to justice for all. As global rankings emerge, attention shifts to how each country measures up in terms of fairness, accountability, and trust in its legal institutions. India’s position in this landscape sparks important conversations on various fronts. Here are 10 Countries With the Top Judicial Systems In The World, according to the WJP Rule of Law Index:
Parameters
According to the official website of the WJP Rule of Law Index, the 2025 report evaluated 143 countries and jurisdictions around the world.
"For the eighth year in a row, the rule of law has declined in most countries," as per the website.
Who Tops The List?
Denmark topped the list out of 143 countries.
Who Made It To Top 5?
The top five include:
2- Norway; 3- Finland; 4- Sweden; 5- New Zealand
Germany At 6th
Germany ranked in sixth position in the list of the top ten countries with the best judicial systems in the world.
Next 4
The next four nations include:
7- Luxembourg; 8- Ireland; 9- Netherlands; 10- Estonia
Where Does India Rank?
In this ranking, India was at 86th position.
US At?
The United States of America is in 27th position in the ranking.
Credits
Information Credit: Official website of the WJP Rule of Law Index
Photos Credit: All Representational Image/ Freepik
Trending Photos