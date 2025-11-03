Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979391https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/top-10-countries-with-best-judicial-systems-in-the-world-but-where-does-india-rank-2979391
NewsPhotosTop 10 Countries With Best Judicial Systems In The World - But Where Does India Rank
photoDetails

Top 10 Countries With Best Judicial Systems In The World - But Where Does India Rank

The strength of a nation’s judicial system plays a crucial role in upholding democracy, ensuring justice, and protecting the rights of its citizens. Around the world, several countries are recognised for their transparent legal systems, efficient courts, and strong commitment to the rule of law. These nations often demonstrate judicial independence, quick case resolution, and equal access to justice for all. As global rankings emerge, attention shifts to how each country measures up in terms of fairness, accountability, and trust in its legal institutions. India’s position in this landscape sparks important conversations on various fronts. Here are 10 Countries With the Top Judicial Systems In The World, according to the WJP Rule of Law Index:

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Parameters

1/8
Parameters

According to the official website of the WJP Rule of Law Index, the 2025 report evaluated 143 countries and jurisdictions around the world. 

"For the eighth year in a row, the rule of law has declined in most countries," as per the website. 

Follow Us

Who Tops The List?

2/8
Who Tops The List?

Denmark topped the list out of 143 countries. 

Follow Us

Who Made It To Top 5?

3/8
Who Made It To Top 5?

The top five include: 

2- Norway; 3- Finland; 4- Sweden; 5- New Zealand 

Follow Us

Germany At 6th

4/8
Germany At 6th

Germany ranked in sixth position in the list of the top ten countries with the best judicial systems in the world. 

Follow Us

Next 4

5/8
Next 4

The next four nations include:

7- Luxembourg; 8- Ireland; 9- Netherlands; 10- Estonia

Follow Us

Where Does India Rank?

6/8
Where Does India Rank?

In this ranking, India was at 86th position. 

Follow Us

US At?

7/8
US At?

The United States of America is in 27th position in the ranking.

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

Information Credit: Official website of the WJP Rule of Law Index

Photos Credit: All Representational Image/ Freepik 

Follow Us
justice systemJudicial system
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
From Captaincy To Shocking Exit: Inside Sanju Samson's IPL Journey With Rajasthan Royals Amid Delhi Capitals Trade Rumors - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
November 2025 tarot reading
November 2025 Monthly Tarot Reading: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And For Angel Message
camera icon5
title
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite, Weighing Over 4,000 Kg; Strengthens Navy’s Space Shield- Check Details
camera icon7
title
Salman Khan
Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
camera icon12
title
Indians vs Japanese life expectancy
Why Indians Live 15 Years Lesser Than Japanese- Check Full List Of Daily Habits Behind The Life Expectancy Gap