Top 10 Countries With Highest Debt In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Tops The List; Check India, China's Rank
External debt refers to the total amount a country owes to foreign creditors. It includes government, corporate, and individual borrowings from international entities. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest external debt as of recent estimates. Surprisingly, Pakistan ranks 58th on the list with $133 billion debt. (Source: List of countries by external debt/Wikipedia)
USA
The United States tops the list with a staggering $26 trillion in external debt. This is due to massive government borrowing, corporate loans, and trade deficits.
European Union
While not a single country, the EU collectively holds a massive amount of debt of around $18 trillion, driven by its member states' borrowing needs.
United Kingdom
Debt: $10 Trillion. The UK’s economy relies heavily on financial services, which contribute to its large external debt through investments and trade imbalances.
France
Debt: $8 Trillion. France's government spending, corporate debt, and public services funding contribute to its high external debt.
Germany
Debt: $7 Trillion. Despite being Europe's strongest economy, Germany carries a significant external debt due to its trade and investment activities.
Japan
Debt: $4.5 Trillion. Japan has a high public debt-to-GDP ratio, and its external borrowing remains a critical aspect of its economy.
Netherlands
Debt: $4.4 Trillion. A major player in global trade, the Netherlands has substantial foreign investments, contributing to its external debt.
Luxembourg
Debt: $4 Trillion. Despite its small size, Luxembourg’s financial sector accounts for a large portion of its external debt.
Ireland
Debt: $3.3 Trillion. Ireland attracts many multinational corporations, leading to increased foreign borrowing and high external debt levels.
Canada
Debt: $3.12 Trillion. Canada's external debt is driven by government borrowing and corporate financing in the resource and financial sectors. While Canada is at the 10th position, India does not feature in the top 10 list. India ranks 24th with $712 billion debt. China ranks 13th with $2.5 trillion debt. (Source: Wiki)
