NewsPhotosTop 10 Countries With Highest Debt In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Tops The List; Check India, China's Rank Top 10 Countries With Highest Debt In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Tops The List; Check India, China's Rank
Top 10 Countries With Highest Debt In The World: Not Pakistan, THIS Country Tops The List; Check India, China's Rank

External debt refers to the total amount a country owes to foreign creditors. It includes government, corporate, and individual borrowings from international entities. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest external debt as of recent estimates. Surprisingly, Pakistan ranks 58th on the list with $133 billion debt.  (Source: List of countries by external debt/Wikipedia)

Updated:Mar 04, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
USA

USA

The United States tops the list with a staggering $26 trillion in external debt. This is due to massive government borrowing, corporate loans, and trade deficits.

European Union

European Union

While not a single country, the EU collectively holds a massive amount of debt of around $18 trillion, driven by its member states' borrowing needs.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Debt: $10 Trillion. The UK’s economy relies heavily on financial services, which contribute to its large external debt through investments and trade imbalances.

France

France

Debt: $8 Trillion. France's government spending, corporate debt, and public services funding contribute to its high external debt.

Germany

Germany

Debt: $7 Trillion. Despite being Europe's strongest economy, Germany carries a significant external debt due to its trade and investment activities.

Japan

Japan

Debt: $4.5 Trillion. Japan has a high public debt-to-GDP ratio, and its external borrowing remains a critical aspect of its economy.

Netherlands

Netherlands

Debt: $4.4 Trillion. A major player in global trade, the Netherlands has substantial foreign investments, contributing to its external debt.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Debt: $4 Trillion. Despite its small size, Luxembourg’s financial sector accounts for a large portion of its external debt.

Ireland

Ireland

Debt: $3.3 Trillion. Ireland attracts many multinational corporations, leading to increased foreign borrowing and high external debt levels.

Canada

Canada

Debt: $3.12 Trillion. Canada's external debt is driven by government borrowing and corporate financing in the resource and financial sectors. While Canada is at the 10th position, India does not feature in the top 10 list. India ranks 24th with $712 billion debt. China ranks 13th with $2.5 trillion debt. (Source: Wiki)

