Top 10 Countries With Highest Military Expenditure: Where Does India Rank?

Top 10 Defence Spenders in 2024: Global military spending soared to $2,718 billion in 2024—a 9.4% jump from the previous year, marking the sharpest annual increase since the end of the Cold War. According to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), this marks the 10th consecutive year of rising defence budgets. Military expenditure rose across all regions, with notable surges in Europe and the Middle East. The top five spenders—the United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India—alone accounted for 60% of the global total, collectively spending $1,635 billion. In this gallery, we take a closer look at the top 10 nations leading global defence spending in 2024.