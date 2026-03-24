Top 10 countries with the largest natural gas reserves in the world

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World's Largest Natural Gas Producers: The US-Iran war has invoked the worst-ever energy crisis of modern times, with a focus on not only oil but also natural gas. Iranian attack on Qatar's LNG facility sparked a global fear as the Strait of Hormuz remains a supply chokepoint. The Middle East conflict shows how some energy rich countries can disrupt the global economies across the world, just by stopping the export, if they wish so. As the world is rushing to secure their energy needs, here are the world's 10 largest producers of natural gas with vast reserves: