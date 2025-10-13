Top 10 Countries With The Largest Water Areas In The World - Not India, China But This Country Beats All
A new statistic reveals the top 100 countries with the largest water areas in the world. While countries like India and China have significant water resources, it's another nation that tops the list by a wide margin. Here’s a look at the countries with the largest total water area, according to the World of Statistics:
Who Is At Top?
Canada tops the list with 891,163 square kilometers, followed by Russia at 720,500 square kilometers. Third is the United States with 685,924 square kilometers.
What Is India’s Rank
The water area of India is 314,070 square kilometers and is ranked in 4th position.
Who Else In Top 10?
Water Area in sq kms
5- China - 270,550 6- Brazil - 157,630 7- Iran - 116,600 8- Ethiopia - 104,300 9- Colombia - 100,210 10- Indonesia - 93,000
Pakistan’s Rank
According to the World of Statistics, Pakistan stands at 20th position with water area of 25,220 square kilometers.
Australia To Venezuela
Water Area in sq kms
13- Australia - 58,920 16- Argentina - 43,710 17- Sweden - 39,960 18- Finland - 34,330 19- Venezuela - 30,000
Japan’s Rank In Water Area
Japan ranks at 39 with a water area of 13,430 square kilometers.
Italy To New Zealand
Water Area in sq kms
59- Italy - 7,200 61- Spain - 6,390 62- Egypt - 6,000 66- South Africa - 4,620 69- New Zealand - 4,301
Bangladesh’s Water Area
Bangladesh’s water area is measured at 18,290 square kilometers, and the country ranks 31st, according to the World of Statistics.
Nepal’s Rank In Water Area
Water Area in sq kms
74- Nepal - 3,830
Who Is at 101?
Switzerland stands at 101 with a water area of 1,280 square kilometers.
