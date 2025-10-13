Advertisement
Top 10 Countries With The Largest Water Areas In The World - Not India, China But This Country Beats All
Top 10 Countries With The Largest Water Areas In The World - Not India, China But This Country Beats All

A new statistic reveals the top 100 countries with the largest water areas in the world. While countries like India and China have significant water resources, it's another nation that tops the list by a wide margin. Here’s a look at the countries with the largest total water area, according to the World of Statistics:

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Who Is At Top?

Who Is At Top?

Canada tops the list with 891,163 square kilometers, followed by Russia at 720,500 square kilometers. Third is the United States with 685,924 square kilometers. 

What Is India’s Rank

What Is India’s Rank

The water area of India is 314,070 square kilometers and is ranked in 4th position. 

Who Else In Top 10?

Who Else In Top 10?

Water Area in sq kms

5- China - 270,550 6- Brazil - 157,630 7- Iran - 116,600 8- Ethiopia - 104,300 9- Colombia - 100,210 10- Indonesia - 93,000 

Pakistan’s Rank

Pakistan’s Rank

According to the World of Statistics, Pakistan stands at 20th position with water area of 25,220 square kilometers.

Australia To Venezuela

Australia To Venezuela

Water Area in sq kms

13- Australia - 58,920 16- Argentina - 43,710 17- Sweden - 39,960 18- Finland - 34,330 19- Venezuela - 30,000

Japan’s Rank In Water Area

Japan’s Rank In Water Area

Japan ranks at 39 with a water area of 13,430 square kilometers. 

Italy To New Zealand

Italy To New Zealand

Water Area in sq kms

59- Italy - 7,200 61- Spain - 6,390 62- Egypt - 6,000 66- South Africa - 4,620 69- New Zealand - 4,301

Bangladesh’s Water Area

Bangladesh’s Water Area

Bangladesh’s water area is measured at 18,290 square kilometers, and the country ranks 31st, according to the World of Statistics. 

Nepal’s Rank In Water Area

Nepal’s Rank In Water Area

Water Area in sq kms

74- Nepal - 3,830

Who Is at 101?

Who Is at 101?

Switzerland stands at 101 with a water area of 1,280 square kilometers. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Countries With Largest Water Area
