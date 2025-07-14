Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?

photoDetails

english

2931671

The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), reveals a decline of 0.36% in overall global peacefulness. This drop comes at a time marked by heightened geopolitical strife and growing economic uncertainty. According to the report, the world is witnessing a troubling shift as peace continues to erode. Analysts warn that the current level of decline in global stability is the most severe since the end of World War II, driven by underlying tensions and conditions that often precede large-scale conflicts. India is ranked 115th out of 163 countries while Pakistan is ranked 144th.