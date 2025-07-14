Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931685https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/top-10-most-peaceful-countries-in-the-world-2025-where-does-india-rank-in-comparison-to-pakistan-2931685
NewsPhotosTop 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?
photoDetails

Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?

The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), reveals a decline of 0.36% in overall global peacefulness. This drop comes at a time marked by heightened geopolitical strife and growing economic uncertainty. According to the report, the world is witnessing a troubling shift as peace continues to erode. Analysts warn that the current level of decline in global stability is the most severe since the end of World War II, driven by underlying tensions and conditions that often precede large-scale conflicts. India is ranked 115th out of 163 countries while Pakistan is ranked 144th.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Iceland At Top

1/10
Iceland At Top

Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world in 2025, topping the Global Peace Index with a score of 1.095.

Follow Us

Ireland Follows

2/10
Ireland Follows

Ireland ranks second globally for peace in 2025, with a GPI score of 1.260, making it one of the most serene nations in Europe.

Follow Us

Kiwis Third

3/10
Kiwis Third

New Zealand holds the third position in the 2025 Global Peace Index, leading Oceania with a score of 1.282.

 

Follow Us

Austria Fourth

4/10
Austria Fourth

Austria ranks fourth on the list of the world’s most peaceful countries in 2025, with a GPI score of 1.294.

Follow Us

Switzerland

5/10
Switzerland

Switzerland shares the fourth-place score of 1.294 with Austria, placing fifth overall in the 2025 peace rankings.

Follow Us

Most Peaceful In Asia

6/10
Most Peaceful In Asia

Singapore is the most peaceful country in Asia according to the 2025 GPI, ranked sixth globally with a score of 1.357.

Follow Us

Most Peaceful In Europe

7/10
Most Peaceful In Europe

Portugal continues to be one of the most peaceful nations in Europe, taking the seventh spot globally with a GPI score of 1.371.

Follow Us

Denmark 8th

8/10
Denmark 8th

Denmark ranks eighth in the 2025 Global Peace Index, reflecting its strong social harmony with a score of 1.393.

Follow Us

Slovenia 9th

9/10
Slovenia 9th

Slovenia secures the ninth position in the global peace rankings for 2025, with a GPI score of 1.409.

Follow Us

Finland 10th

10/10
Finland 10th

Finland rounds out the top ten most peaceful countries in 2025, achieving a GPI score of 1.420.

Follow Us
Most Peaceful Countries 2025Peaceful Countries
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Most Peaceful Countries 2025
Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?
camera icon13
title
Tarot reading
Tarot Reading For Sawan 2025: Check Your Tarot Tip For Shravan 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Son Of Station Master Who Cleared The UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching- Read His Inspiring Story Here
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer
camera icon8
title
challenging puzzles
6 Puzzles That’ll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
NEWS ON ONE CLICK