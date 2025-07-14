Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?
The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), reveals a decline of 0.36% in overall global peacefulness. This drop comes at a time marked by heightened geopolitical strife and growing economic uncertainty. According to the report, the world is witnessing a troubling shift as peace continues to erode. Analysts warn that the current level of decline in global stability is the most severe since the end of World War II, driven by underlying tensions and conditions that often precede large-scale conflicts. India is ranked 115th out of 163 countries while Pakistan is ranked 144th.
Iceland At Top
Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world in 2025, topping the Global Peace Index with a score of 1.095.
Ireland Follows
Ireland ranks second globally for peace in 2025, with a GPI score of 1.260, making it one of the most serene nations in Europe.
Kiwis Third
New Zealand holds the third position in the 2025 Global Peace Index, leading Oceania with a score of 1.282.
Austria Fourth
Austria ranks fourth on the list of the world’s most peaceful countries in 2025, with a GPI score of 1.294.
Switzerland
Switzerland shares the fourth-place score of 1.294 with Austria, placing fifth overall in the 2025 peace rankings.
Most Peaceful In Asia
Singapore is the most peaceful country in Asia according to the 2025 GPI, ranked sixth globally with a score of 1.357.
Most Peaceful In Europe
Portugal continues to be one of the most peaceful nations in Europe, taking the seventh spot globally with a GPI score of 1.371.
Denmark 8th
Denmark ranks eighth in the 2025 Global Peace Index, reflecting its strong social harmony with a score of 1.393.
Slovenia 9th
Slovenia secures the ninth position in the global peace rankings for 2025, with a GPI score of 1.409.
Finland 10th
Finland rounds out the top ten most peaceful countries in 2025, achieving a GPI score of 1.420.
