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Top 10 mysteries of the world that science still can’t explain

The world is full of wonders, but some challenge logic, science, and even imagination. From unexplained disappearances to ancient structures whose origins remain debated, these mysteries continue to spark curiosity and controversy. Here’s a journey through ten of the most intriguing enigmas on Earth.

Updated:Apr 19, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
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The Bermuda Triangle

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The Bermuda Triangle

Located in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean, the Bermuda Triangle has long been associated with the unexplained disappearance of ships and aircraft. While some scientists attribute incidents to natural causes like magnetic anomalies or storms, no single explanation has fully solved the mystery.

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The Pyramids of Giza

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The Pyramids of Giza

The towering Great Pyramid of Giza continues to amaze historians and engineers alike. Built over 4,500 years ago, its precise construction and alignment raise questions about how ancient civilizations achieved such accuracy without modern tools.

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Stonehenge

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Stonehenge

The prehistoric monument Stonehenge remains one of the world’s most iconic mysteries. Was it a calendar, a burial site, or a place of ritual? Its true purpose is still debated.

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The Voynich Manuscript

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The Voynich Manuscript

This mysterious book, known as the Voynich Manuscript, is filled with unknown symbols and bizarre illustrations. Despite decades of cryptographic analysis, no one has been able to definitively decode its language or meaning.

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The Nazca Lines

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The Nazca Lines

Etched into the desert floor of southern Peru, the Nazca Lines are massive designs only fully visible from the air. Their purpose remains unclear—some believe they had astronomical or religious significance.

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Area 51

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Area 51

The secretive Area 51 has fueled decades of speculation about extraterrestrial life and hidden government experiments. While officially a military testing site, conspiracy theories continue to thrive.

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The Lost City of Atlantis

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The Lost City of Atlantis

First mentioned by Plato, Atlantis is said to have sunk into the ocean in a single day. Whether it was real or purely allegorical remains one of history’s greatest debates.

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The Dyatlov Pass Incident

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The Dyatlov Pass Incident

In 1959, nine hikers mysteriously died in the Dyatlov Pass under bizarre circumstances. Strange injuries, missing clothing, and unexplained radiation traces have led to numerous theories—from avalanches to paranormal activity.

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The Taos Hum

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The Taos Hum

Residents of Taos have reported a persistent low-frequency noise known as the Taos Hum. While some people hear it constantly, others don’t perceive it at all. Its source has never been conclusively identified.

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The Wow! Signal

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The Wow! Signal

In 1977, astronomers detected a strong radio signal from space, later dubbed the Wow! Signal. It lasted just 72 seconds and has never been detected again, leading some to speculate about extraterrestrial origins.

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