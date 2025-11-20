Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Richest Political Leaders In The World: Putin, Trump, Xi, Bolkiah And More
Top 10 Richest Political Leaders In The World: Putin, Trump, Xi, Bolkiah And More

Top 10 Richest World Leaders: Wealth and political authority often go hand in hand, but some world leaders command fortunes that far surpass expectations. From oil-rich monarchies to long-ruling presidents, these leaders not only shape national policies but also control vast personal empires. Here’s a quick look at the ten richest world leaders and the fortunes they are estimated to hold.

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Vladimir Putin (Russia)

Vladimir Putin (Russia)

Believed to hold one of the largest private fortunes globally, Putin’s wealth is often linked to strategic control over energy and state assets. Estimated net worth as high as $70 billion

Hassanal Bolkiah (Brunei)

Hassanal Bolkiah (Brunei)

The Sultan of Brunei commands immense oil-derived wealth, backed by lavish properties, luxury cars, and vast royal holdings. Net worth around $50 billion.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Thailand)

King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Thailand)

Thailand’s monarch controls a multibillion-dollar crown estate that makes him one of the richest royals in the world. Estimated wealth $30 billion. 

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE)

The UAE President’s wealth stems from the influential Abu Dhabi royal family and the nation’s massive oil reserves. Personal net worth around $30 billion

Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia)

Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince oversees the kingdom’s trillion-dollar resources while maintaining a vast personal fortune. Estimated net worth $25 billion. US President Donald Trump is also among richest with net worth of $6.1 billion if reports are to be believed.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (UAE – Dubai)

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (UAE – Dubai)

The Dubai ruler is known for his extensive investments, real-estate empire and leadership of one of the world’s richest royal families. Net worth about $14 billion.

Kim Jong Un (North Korea)

Kim Jong Un (North Korea)

Despite leading one of the world’s most isolated nations, Kim controls substantial state-tied wealth and luxury assets. Net worth estimated at $5 billion. 

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Qatar)

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Qatar)

Qatar’s Emir benefits from the country’s immense natural gas riches, contributing to his significant personal estate. Personal fortune over $2 billion. 

Xi Jinping (China)

Xi Jinping (China)

China’s President is associated with a powerful political family whose collective interests span real estate, industry and investments. Estimated net worth ~$1.5 billion. 

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

President of Equatorial Guinea: One of the world’s longest-serving presidents, his wealth is linked to decades of control over the nation’s oil resources. Around $600 million. 

