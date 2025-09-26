Top 10 Safest Cities In The World To Walk Alone At Night And Anytime - In Pics
Top 10 Safest Cities In The World: Ever wondered which cities around the world people actually feel safe strolling through after dark? For many of us, the thought of walking alone at night can be nerve-wracking, but in some places it’s surprisingly stress-free. These cities combine low crime rates, well-lit streets, and a general sense of security that makes exploring after sunset far less daunting. Let’s take a closer look at what makes a city feel safe at night—and the top spots where you can confidently take that midnight walk.
What Makes A City Safe?
A city feels safe to walk alone at night when it has low crime rates, well-lit and well-maintained streets, and visible law enforcement that responds quickly. Safety is also shaped by the local culture—whether people are helpful and respectful—and by smart urban design that keeps areas active and avoids dark, isolated spots. Reliable emergency services, CCTV, and late-night transport options further add to the sense of security.
1. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi often comes out on top in global safety rankings. What helps: It has very low crime, strong police presence, well-lit streets, modern infrastructure, and a sense among residents and visitors that public safety is taken seriously even late at night.
2. Doha, Qatar
Doha also in the top ranks of safe cities. High safety index, low levels of street crime, good public order, clean urban environment, and active law enforcement contribute to comfort in walking around after dark.
3. Dubai, UAE
Dubai often near the top of safety + night-walk rankings. Very good lighting, lots of public and tourist areas that stay active (shops, restaurants, malls), good transport/taxi services even late, and relatively strict enforcement of laws.
4. Sharjah, UAE
UAE's Sharjah also features in top safety index lists. Similar to other UAE cities — strong local governance, infrastructure, law enforcement, good lighting, and low rates of violent crime.
5. Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwanese capital is also ranked among the safest for walking at night in recent studies. Clean, dense, well-lit city, reliable public transport, lower incidence of violent crime, and good urban layout with many public gathering spots that stay active.
6. The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands
Den Haag also appears in top-10 safety lists globally. Netherlands has strong rule of law, high public investment in safety and public services, decent lighting, good policing, generally respectful behavior in public space. Also walkability is good.
7. Muscat, Oman
Muscat makes in the list too. Low crime, cultural norms of respect, fairly orderly public spaces, visibility in public service (police/patrols), decent infrastructure for pedestrians.
8. Trondheim, Norway
Trondheim often among the safest European cities. High standard of living, strong social services, trust in institutions, low crime, safe neighborhood design, lots of public lighting, and public transport that works even late.
9. Eindhoven, Netherlands
Eindhoven also among the safer Dutch/European cities in recent indexes. Good city planning, decent pedestrian infrastructure, safety perception high among locals, clean streets, reasonably lit nightlife zones, stable local governance.
10. Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki often rated for its safety though some caution in certain times. Very low violent crime, good public services, law enforcement, transparent govt, good emergency response, and general public norms that discourage harassment. Though note: in Helsinki the safety feeling drops a little on late weekend evenings, especially in the city centre among women. (Images: Freepik)
