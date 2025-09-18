Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Smallest Countries In The World: Many Are Smaller Than Indian Towns, Villages
Top 10 Smallest Countries In The World: Many Are Smaller Than Indian Towns, Villages

Smallest country in the world by area: There are 195 countries in the world. While there are big countries like Russia, Canada and United States, there are small countries as well which are equal to a size of an Indian village or Municipal Corporation. When we think of countries, vast stretches of land often come to mind, but not every nation occupies a huge space on the globe. Some of the world’s most unique and fascinating states are remarkably small in area yet rich in history, culture, and global influence. Here’s a look at the ten smallest countries in the world by land size, many of them are even smaller than Indian villages, towns or municiapalities.

Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
1. Vatican City

1/10
1. Vatican City

At just about 0.49 square kilometers, Vatican City is the world’s smallest country. Nestled within Rome, it serves as the spiritual headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and is home to the Pope. Despite its size, it attracts millions of visitors every year to landmarks like St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. Vatican City is smaller than many Indian villages and towns.

2. Monaco

2/10
2. Monaco

Covering only 2.02 square kilometers, Monaco is famous for its luxury lifestyle, casinos, and the Formula One Grand Prix. It has one of the highest population densities in the world and is known as a playground for the wealthy along the French Riviera.

3. Nauru

3/10
3. Nauru

The island nation of Nauru in the Pacific Ocean spans just 21 square kilometers. Once rich due to phosphate mining, it is now one of the least-visited countries in the world and relies heavily on imports and foreign aid.

4. Tuvalu

4/10
4. Tuvalu

Tuvalu measures about 26 square kilometers and consists of a group of low-lying atolls in the Pacific Ocean. With rising sea levels threatening its existence, Tuvalu has become a global symbol in discussions about climate change.

5. San Marino

5/10
5. San Marino

Situated within Italy, San Marino covers 61 square kilometers, making it one of the world’s oldest republics, founded in A.D. 301. Known for its medieval architecture, it thrives mainly on tourism and banking.

6. Liechtenstein

6/10
6. Liechtenstein

At 160 square kilometers, Liechtenstein is nestled between Switzerland and Austria in the Alps. It is a wealthy country with a strong economy based on banking, finance, and manufacturing, despite its tiny size.

7. Marshall Islands

7/10
7. Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands spread across 181 square kilometers in the Pacific Ocean. Comprising volcanic islands and coral atolls, it maintains a close relationship with the United States under the Compact of Free Association.

8. Saint Kitts and Nevis

8/10
8. Saint Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean nation covers just 261 square kilometers. Known for its stunning beaches and sugarcane history, Saint Kitts and Nevis is also the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere.

9. Maldives

9/10
9. Maldives

The Maldives, at 300 square kilometers, is made up of more than 1,000 coral islands in the Indian Ocean. Famed for its luxury resorts and turquoise waters, it is also highly vulnerable to the effects of rising sea levels.

10. Malta

10/10
10. Malta

Covering 316 square kilometers, Malta lies in the Mediterranean Sea south of Italy. It has a rich history shaped by multiple civilizations and today thrives as a cultural hub and a popular tourist destination.

