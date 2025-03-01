Top 10 Wealthiest Countries By GDP Per Capita In 2025; Singapore Ranks At 2nd, Qatar At 5th; Guess India’s Surprising Rank
In 2025, GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) highlights the wealth distribution across countries. India, while the fifth-largest economy globally, ranks much lower in terms of GDP per capita. Let’s explore the top 10 wealthiest nations and where India stands on this list.
Luxembourg
Luxembourg ranks as the wealthiest country by GDP per capita, with an impressive 154,910 dollars. This small nation thrives due to its highly developed financial services sector, business-friendly environment, and high standard of living. Luxembourg’s economy continues to grow at a rate of 2.7 per cent, maintaining its prosperity despite its size.
Singapore
Singapore comes in second with a GDP per capita of 153,610 dollars. The city-state’s wealth is driven by global trade, finance, and technology, supported by its strategic location in Asia and a secure, well-run economy. Its steady 2.5 per cent growth rate demonstrates a thriving business environment and ongoing international trade.
Macao SAR
Ranked third, Macao’s GDP per capita reaches 140,250 dollars. The region’s wealth is mainly from its flourishing gaming and tourism industries, with a growth rate of 7.3 per cent. This makes Macao one of the fastest-growing economies on the list, driven largely by rising tourism and gaming revenue.
Ireland
Ireland holds the fourth position with a GDP per capita of 131,550 dollars. Its wealth is fueled by a strong financial and technology sector, with many multinational companies, particularly in tech and pharmaceuticals, making it their home. Ireland’s economy continues to grow steadily at 2.2 per cent, supported by international investment and exports.
Qatar
Qatar ranks fifth with a GDP per capita of 118,760 dollars. The country’s wealth is driven by its vast natural gas and oil resources, which have fueled its high standard of living. While its growth rate is slower at 1.9 per cent, Qatar remains one of the richest nations, though it faces challenges with economic diversification.
Norway
In sixth place, Norway has a GDP per capita of 106,540 dollars, largely thanks to its oil and gas resources. The country enjoys a stable economy, supported by a strong social welfare system. With a growth rate of 1.8 per cent, Norway’s economy is well-developed but growing at a slower pace due to its already high prosperity.
Switzerland
Switzerland ranks seventh with a GDP per capita of 98,140 dollars. Its wealth stems from robust industries like finance, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, ensuring a high standard of living. Although Switzerland’s economy is expanding at a slower pace of 1.3 per cent, it remains stable due to its strong financial system and well-developed market.
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei ranks eighth with a GDP per capita of 95,040 per cent. The country’s wealth comes from its oil and gas industries, which continue to drive its economy. With a moderate growth rate of 2.5 per cent, Brunei’s economic future is tied to global energy prices, which can impact its wealth.
Guyana
Guyana, in ninth place, has a GDP per capita of 91,380. dollars The country is experiencing a rapid economic transformation due to its growing oil production industry. With an astounding growth rate of 14.4 per cent, Guyana is one of the fastest-growing economies, shifting its status to a wealthier nation.
United States
The United States ranks tenth with a GDP per capita of 89,680 dollars. Its diversified economy, spanning sectors like technology, finance, and industry, supports a high standard of living. With a steady growth rate of 2.2 per cent, the United States remains one of the wealthiest countries in the world.
India’s Position
India ranks 124th with a GDP per capita of 11,940 dollars in 2025. While India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, its GDP per capita is significantly lower compared to the wealthiest nations. Despite this, India continues to grow rapidly, largely due to its service and technology sectors.
(Image credit: Freepik, Unsplash)
Trending Photos