Top 10 wheat-producing countries in the world: Here’s where India ranks
Wheat remains one of the world’s most important staple crops, feeding billions of people and supporting global food security. According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), several countries dominated global wheat production due to favourable climate conditions, advanced farming techniques, and large agricultural land areas. Check the top 10 wheat-producing countries in the world, which also include India, China, and Pakistan. (Source: FAO)
China (140.1 Million Tonnes)
China remained the world’s largest wheat producer in 2024 with over 140 million tonnes of output. The country heavily relies on wheat for noodles, steamed bread, and other staple foods. China’s strong irrigation infrastructure, government subsidies, and advanced farming technology have significantly boosted agricultural productivity. The country also maintains large grain reserves to ensure food security for its massive population.
India (113.3 Million Tonnes)
India ranked second globally with more than 113 million tonnes of wheat production. Wheat is one of the country’s key food grains, especially in northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
India’s wheat output has steadily increased due to Green Revolution technologies, improved seed varieties, and minimum support price (MSP) schemes for farmers.
Russia (82.5 Million Tonnes)
Russia produced over 82 million tonnes of wheat in 2024, making it one of the largest exporters globally.
The country plays a crucial role in international grain markets, particularly supplying wheat to the Middle East and Africa. Fertile black soil regions and large-scale mechanised farming contribute significantly to Russia’s output.
United States (53.6 Million Tonnes)
The United States harvested more than 53 million tonnes of wheat in 2024. States such as Kansas, North Dakota, and Montana are major wheat-growing regions.
American agriculture benefits from advanced mechanisation, high-yield crop varieties, and precision farming technologies.
Canada (35.9 Million Tonnes)
Canada ranked fifth with nearly 36 million tonnes of wheat production. The Prairie Provinces, particularly Saskatchewan, dominate the country’s wheat cultivation. Canada is globally known for high-quality durum wheat used in pasta manufacturing and is one of the world’s leading wheat exporters.
Australia (34.1 Million Tonnes)
Australia produced over 34 million tonnes of wheat in 2024. Wheat is one of the country’s most valuable agricultural exports. Favourable rainfall and improved drought-resistant crop varieties helped Australian farmers maintain strong output despite climate challenges.
Pakistan (31.8 Million Tonnes)
Pakistan harvested nearly 32 million tonnes of wheat, making it one of Asia’s largest producers. Wheat is the country’s staple food crop, and production mainly comes from Punjab province. Government support programmes and irrigation systems along the Indus River help sustain production.
France (26.6 Million Tonnes)
France remained Europe’s leading wheat producer with over 26 million tonnes in 2024. French wheat is widely exported within Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Fertile soils and modern farming techniques support the country’s strong agricultural sector.
Ukraine 22.4 Million Tonnes)
Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, Ukraine produced over 22 million tonnes of wheat in 2024. Known as the “breadbasket of Europe,” Ukraine has some of the world’s most fertile black soil, making agriculture a major contributor to its economy.
Türkiye (20.8 Million Tonnes)
Türkiye rounded out the top 10 with over 20 million tonnes of wheat production. The country’s strategic geographic location supports both domestic consumption and regional grain trade. Central Anatolia remains the country’s primary wheat-producing region.
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